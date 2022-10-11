"TRIPLE H DOES NOT MISS" - Twitter flares up to WWE CCO seemingly taking a dig at AEW amidst DX segment on RAW 

According to Twitterverse, this week's WWE RAW opening apparently featured a massive shot at AEW.

Tony Khan's Promotion has been going through a slew of problems recently, with a part of the locker room seemingly unhappy with the promotion. Reports of some All Elite stars wanting to jump ship to WWE have also surfaced, leading to uneasiness backstage in AEW.

Furthermore, Andrade El Idolo has apparently gone to extreme lengths to ensure his eviction from the company. He recently got into a physical altercation backstage with Sammy Guevara. This has led to speculation that the Mexican star could deliberately be trying to get fired.

On the latest edition of RAW, Triple H reunited with Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman (aka X-Pac), and Brian James (aka 'Road Dogg' Jesse James). While HHH was warning the rest to be on their best behavior, a few lines like "no fighting" turned heads as fans perceived them to be shots at Tony Khan's promotion.

WWE @WWE D-Generation X is ready for the season premiere of #WWERaw 🤣🤣🤣 D-Generation X is ready for the season premiere of #WWERaw 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/OaphaBPMCs

This opened the floodgates on Twitter, as fans called out the thinly veiled insult towards AEW.

shack @ellettshack #WWERaw TRIPLE H DOES NOT MISS TRIPLE H DOES NOT MISS😤😤😤😤😤 #WWERaw

Leclair2022 @leclair2022

raw Triple H saying no fighting to DX was definitely a shot at AEW LMFAO #wwe raw #wwe Triple H saying no fighting to DX was definitely a shot at AEW LMFAO #wweraw #wwe

Robert Jasinski @IteratedBob Triple H almost saying he's trying to run a business is an indirect shot at AEW Triple H almost saying he's trying to run a business is an indirect shot at AEW

WrestleSlam_ID @Wrstlslam_id @WWE "NO FIGHTING" at the end make me laugh 🤣 Hunter reference at AEW Backstage @WWE "NO FIGHTING" at the end make me laugh 🤣 Hunter reference at AEW Backstage

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Tony Khan will respond to the shots in the coming weeks.

Do you think WWE has improved under Triple H's direction? Sound off in the comments below!

