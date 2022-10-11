"TRIPLE H DOES NOT MISS" - Twitter flares up to WWE CCO seemingly taking a dig at AEW amidst DX segment on RAW 

According to Twitterverse, this week's WWE RAW opening apparently featured a massive shot at AEW.
Tony Khan's Promotion has been going through a slew of problems recently, with a part of the locker room seemingly unhappy with the promotion. Reports of some All Elite stars wanting to jump ship to WWE have also surfaced, leading to uneasiness backstage in AEW.
Furthermore, Andrade El Idolo has apparently gone to extreme lengths to ensure his eviction from the company. He recently got into a physical altercation backstage with Sammy Guevara. This has led to speculation that the Mexican star could deliberately be trying to get fired.
On the latest edition of RAW, Triple H reunited with Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman (aka X-Pac), and Brian James (aka 'Road Dogg' Jesse James). While HHH was warning the rest to be on their best behavior, a few lines like "no fighting" turned heads as fans perceived them to be shots at Tony Khan's promotion.
This opened the floodgates on Twitter, as fans called out the thinly veiled insult towards AEW.
As of now, it remains to be seen whether Tony Khan will respond to the shots in the coming weeks.
