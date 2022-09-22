"I don't need to see Moxley as champion anymore" - Twitter has mixed reactions to Jon Moxley winning the AEW World Championship on Dynamite: Grand Slam 

As expected, Jon Moxley's sensational victory over Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Champion at Dynamite: Grand Slam has left Twitter buzzing.

The Blackpool Combat Club members went to war in the show's main event for the vacant title. While many assumed this could be Danielson's moment, Jon Moxley walked away with the win, kick-starting his third reign with the AEW World Championship.

Both performers left everything in the ring, not letting their respect and admiration for each other overpower their desire to capture the gold. There were several moments when it looked like The American Dragon could emerge victorious, but in the end, it was a case of being so close yet so far for Danielson.

Moxley finally shifted the tide in his favor by delivering a massive Death Rider to Danielson on the entrance ramp. Back in the ring, Jon Moxley applied the Sleeper Hold for a monumental win on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.

Fans were quick to react to the match, with unanimous praise for the efforts of both men. However, a few of them were critical of the outcome, as they wanted Bryan Danielson to capture the AEW World Championship.

Check out the tweets below:

Jon Alba @JonAlba



Tremendous match with great psychology and selling throughout. Everything you want in a big main event. Good callbacks too. Jon Moxley makes Bryan Danielson pass out, and is once again #AEW World Champion.Tremendous match with great psychology and selling throughout. Everything you want in a big main event. Good callbacks too. #AEW Dynamite #GrandSlam Jon Moxley makes Bryan Danielson pass out, and is once again #AEW World Champion.Tremendous match with great psychology and selling throughout. Everything you want in a big main event. Good callbacks too. #AEWDynamite #GrandSlam

Angel Ferreira @AngelFerreiraDG Bryan Danielson should've won that match.



Is what it is though. Bryan Danielson should've won that match.Is what it is though.

Jay Henry ™  @jayhenry79 Love Jon Moxley. He’s been one of the best in 2022. He shouldn’t have won that. Should’ve been Bryan Danielson. I don’t need to see Moxley as champion anymore for a while #AEWDynamite Love Jon Moxley. He’s been one of the best in 2022. He shouldn’t have won that. Should’ve been Bryan Danielson. I don’t need to see Moxley as champion anymore for a while #AEWDynamite

House of the American Dragon 🐉 @DrainBamager Jon Moxley really is the answer to all the problems in AEW. The man just delayed his vacation once again. Salute to him. Jon Moxley really is the answer to all the problems in AEW. The man just delayed his vacation once again. Salute to him.

Ross W Berman IV @RossWBermanIV Jon Moxley is cursed to be AEW Champion over and over again, never getting to vacation with his beautiful wife and baby, a punishment for stealing fire and cigarettes from the gods. #AEWDynamite Jon Moxley is cursed to be AEW Champion over and over again, never getting to vacation with his beautiful wife and baby, a punishment for stealing fire and cigarettes from the gods. #AEWDynamite

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Jon Moxley is the first-ever 3x AEW World Champion. That's a cool moment for him. Jon Moxley is the first-ever 3x AEW World Champion. That's a cool moment for him. https://t.co/QU7sgxC5pX

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



#AEWDynamite Jon Moxley is now a 3x AEW World Champion! Jon Moxley is now a 3x AEW World Champion! #AEWDynamite https://t.co/EDUTNEHBqn

With MJF already earning a world title shot following his win at the Casino Ladder Match at All Out, it remains to be seen what The Salt of the Earth has to say about the victory.

Are you happy to see Mox as the new champ? Sound off in the comments below.

