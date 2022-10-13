"The only one Tony Khan can't get" - Twitter mocks AEW President for inability to sign WWE legend amidst talent-hiring spree

The wrestling world called out Tony Khan for signing the former WWE personality prior to Dynamite this week. He has hired all the stars featured in WWE Backstage program, excluding Booker T.

Former WWE personality and commentator Renee Paquette made her All Elite Wrestling debut at the promotion's debut event in Canada. She departed from her former company in August 2020 and has since focused on her podcast titled 'The Sessions'.

WWE Backstage featured CM Punk, Saraya (fka Paige), Adam Cole, Samoa Joe, Renee Paquette, and Booker T. All the other stars have jumped ship to Khan's promotion in the past couple of years, except for the Hall of Famer, who has currently undertaken a new role of advisor and mentor on NXT.

Following the 37-year old's debut, the wrestling fraternity took to social media to highlight the irony of the superstars from AEW's competitor brand being hired in the promotion:

AEW made their debut in Canada with the latest edition of Dynamite. However, fans were disappointed with their hometown's Kenny Omega's absence during the event. Additionally selling The Elite merchandise at the venue led fans to speculate a potential return by the suspended stars.

WWE has a stacked up roster with Bray Wyatt's return

Since Triple H took over creative control in the Connecticut-based company, he has brought back many released superstars. The icing on the cake was the return of Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules on Sunday.

The last time the former Universal Champion appeared on the McMahon-led company was in July 2021. He undertook The Fiend gimmick, which was of a scary, eerie figure. His highly anticipated return at the Premium Live Event garnered much acclaim worldwide. Wyatt is set to make an appearance on SmackDown this week and will address fans for the first time upon his return.

A few months ago, it was reported that Khan had reached out to Bray Wyatt for a potential signing with the promotion that wasn't fruitful. AEW acquired Saraya, who made her debut a couple of weeks ago and has been medically cleared to compete in the ring. However, there has been no update on when the suspended AEW stars involved in the All Out incident will be making a potential return.

