"Best pay-per-view ever" - Twitter reacts to Bryan Danielson fka Daniel Bryan's AEW debut

Bryan Danielson, FKA Daniel Bryan, made his AEW debut at Sunday's All Out pay-per-view. The former WWE Champion's debut received an incredible ovation from the crowd in Chicago and blew the roof off the place.
Twitter was abuzz following his debut as well, with AEW wrestlers and fans commending his debut at All Out.
Some have called All Out the greatest pay-per-view ever, while CM Punk was mighty pleased with Bryan Danielson/Daniel Bryan's debut in AEW.
Daniel Bryan's AEW debut at All Out
The ending to AEW's All Out pay-per-view was full of surprises. The main event of the show was an AEW World Championship match between Kenny Omega and Christian Cage. Omega retained his title at the show and The Super Elite, The Young Bucks, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, came to the ring to celebrate with Omega while attacking Cage.
Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy came to the ring to save Christian Cage, but they were quickly outnumbered by The Super Elite. Kenny Omega cut a promo where he claimed that no one could defeat him. The lights went out and out came Adam Cole, whose contract with WWE expired recently. He teased an attack on Omega and co., but landed a superkick on Jungle Boy and joined hands with The Elite.
But the best was reserved for the last as Daniel Bryan made a surprise debut at the end of the show, to a huge ovation from the fans. The former WWE star, who will use his real name, Bryan Danielson, in AEW, attacked the heel faction on his AEW debut.
He cut a promo after the show went off the air where he praised his former employer, WWE, but stated that he joined AEW for the wonderful fans in AEW as well as the great matchups that he could have.
