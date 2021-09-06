"Best pay-per-view ever" - Twitter reacts to Bryan Danielson fka Daniel Bryan's AEW debut

Bryan Danielson, FKA Daniel Bryan, made his AEW debut at Sunday's All Out pay-per-view. The former WWE Champion's debut received an incredible ovation from the crowd in Chicago and blew the roof off the place.

Twitter was abuzz following his debut as well, with AEW wrestlers and fans commending his debut at All Out.

Some have called All Out the greatest pay-per-view ever, while CM Punk was mighty pleased with Bryan Danielson/Daniel Bryan's debut in AEW.

"I got a boner for that"--- CM PUNK in regards to Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson coming to AEW. #AEWALLOUT 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fn1sqESgmp — Denise Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) September 6, 2021

There’s nothing out of the realm of possibility @AEW.#AEWAllOut proved that. — Sonny Kiss (@SonnyKissXO) September 6, 2021

This may have been the best pay-per-view ever.#AllOut — Stu Grayson of Dark Order (@stu_dos) September 6, 2021

One of the greatest nights of Pro Wrestling EVER #AEWAllOut — David LaGreca (@davidlagreca1) September 6, 2021

OK, this is fun.



Bryan Danielson has arrived in AEW.



Interesting to debut him and Cole literally seconds apart.



In any event, wrestling is officially on fire. This is tremendous for the biz and all involved. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 6, 2021

Tonight the game changed..... @aew — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) September 6, 2021

Imagine handing your rivals 2 of the best wrestlers on the planet because you were too stubborn to let them keep their Twitch channel or work a handful of NJPW dates...



Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson will absolutely thrive in #AEW.



The perfect end to a fantastic #AEWAllOut PPV. pic.twitter.com/GQz2JZM6Jt — Andrew Pollard (@culturedleftpeg) September 6, 2021

Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega and Adam Cole standing in a ring together that CM Punk just wrestled in, in the year of 2021.



That's it. That's the tweet.#AEWAllOut #AEW — Dumptruck Wallace (@RefKaty) September 6, 2021

“The 3rd reason I’m here is because I’M A PROFESSIONAL WRESTLER!”



You’re goddamn right Daniel Bryan. You’re finally home where you belong.#AllOut — EliteAEW®️ (@EIiteAEW) September 6, 2021

I still can't get over that show, in less than a year AEW managed to get me invested and interested in their product after I've tried to enjoy it since the beginning, Bryan Danielson, Ruby Soho, Adam Cole (BAY BAY), AND Lucha Bros as Tag Champs? yeah this show ruled #AEWAllOut — The Goon of the Table (@DevinJustus98) September 6, 2021

I can honestly say that was one of the best nights of my life as a wrestling fan.



We had the in-ring return of CM Punk after 7 years…



Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson debuting IN THE SAME SEGMENT! We are truly in some exciting times in AEW! #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/shPwlNvSFb — Justin (@AllEliteJKT) September 6, 2021

CM Punk, Daniel Bryan & Adam Cole tonight on All Out: pic.twitter.com/trOvzQgMhV — Clemente Almanza (@CAlmanza1007) September 6, 2021

Daniel Bryan arrives at the media scrum, has a brief encounter with Cole



Says he’s here to see just how good the wrestlers really are. That excites me #AEW — Connor Casey (@ConnorCaseyCB) September 6, 2021

Daniel Bryan's AEW debut at All Out

The ending to AEW's All Out pay-per-view was full of surprises. The main event of the show was an AEW World Championship match between Kenny Omega and Christian Cage. Omega retained his title at the show and The Super Elite, The Young Bucks, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, came to the ring to celebrate with Omega while attacking Cage.

Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy came to the ring to save Christian Cage, but they were quickly outnumbered by The Super Elite. Kenny Omega cut a promo where he claimed that no one could defeat him. The lights went out and out came Adam Cole, whose contract with WWE expired recently. He teased an attack on Omega and co., but landed a superkick on Jungle Boy and joined hands with The Elite.

But the best was reserved for the last as Daniel Bryan made a surprise debut at the end of the show, to a huge ovation from the fans. The former WWE star, who will use his real name, Bryan Danielson, in AEW, attacked the heel faction on his AEW debut.

He cut a promo after the show went off the air where he praised his former employer, WWE, but stated that he joined AEW for the wonderful fans in AEW as well as the great matchups that he could have.

