"Been a hell of a ride" - Twitter flares up with heartfelt reactions to AEW star Chris Jericho's monumental achievement in industry

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Oct 03, 2022 04:04 PM IST
Chris Jericho
Ring of Honor World Champion The Ocho Chris Jericho

WWE legend and current AEW star Chris Jericho shared a throwback picture celebrating 32 years in pro wrestling. Fans on Twitter showered The Ocho with love and appreciated him for this monumental achievement.

Starting as a young kid in Canada, Jericho made a name in the business during his time at WCW. He quickly rose to stardom when he signed with WWE. One of his greatest achievements was defeating Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock on the same night to become the Undisputed WWE Champion.

He is currently signed to AEW and recently defeated Claudio Castagnoli to become the new Ring of Honor World Champion.

The Ocho took to Twitter to share a throwback photo prior to the first match of his wrestling career along with a match card and thanked his fans for sticking by his side for over three decades.

Check out the tweet below:

"32 yrs ago,Oct 2,1990, I had my FIRST match vs @LanceStorm in #Ponoka, AB at the #MooseHall! A 15 Min Draw that we called mostly in the ring & got paid 30 bucks for! After that, I knew wrestling was gonna be my career! Thx to ALL of u who have joined me on this journey so far!"
32 yrs ago,Oct 2,1990, I had my FIRST match vs @LanceStorm in #Ponoka, AB at the #MooseHall! A 15 Min Draw that we called mostly in the ring & got paid 30 bucks for! After that, I knew wrestling was gonna be my career! Thx to ALL of u who have joined me on this journey so far! https://t.co/5bEY9ZZn1P

Fans congratulated Jericho on his illustrious career and were glad to see him still going strong and at the top of his game.

@IAmJericho @LanceStorm Been a hell of a ride. Been a fan for a majority of it. You are the king of reinventing yourself. Keep at it, I want to see what you do next 😈
@IAmJericho @LanceStorm Congratulations on 32yrs of Wizardry! One of my favourites ever since starting watching as a kid, was lucky enough to meet you and spend 20-30 minutes talking to you one on one before a very small Fozzy gig in 2005 here in UK! Unfortunately never got to see you wrestle YET!
@IAmJericho @LanceStorm Happy 32nd Wrestling Anniversary Chris! Here is to many more years! Thank you for all you do Ocho! https://t.co/BNhNcpBaCD
@IAmJericho @LanceStorm Chris you are an one of the most extraordinary athlete in pro wrestling history. Thank you for the every single second you have spent in your career to entertain us. Stay healthy ❤
@IAmJericho @LanceStorm Congratulations @IAmJericho on 32 years in wrestling and still going. Hope you continue to entertain.
Some recalled his WWE debut and also shared the time they met the former WWE Champion.

Some recalled his WWE debut and also shared the time they met the former WWE Champion.

@IAmJericho クリス・ジェリコ32周年！Congratulations @IAmJericho for 32 years in Wrestling/Puroresu/Lucha Libre 🇨🇦🇺🇸🇲🇽🇯🇵 Thanks for great matches and memories and letting me be a big stalker of the #GOAT !!!😁#jericho32 #32YearsofJericho #AEWDynamite https://t.co/qw6DoniNTP
@IAmJericho @LanceStorm I remember when you made your WWE premier as Y2J 😎👍👏

A few were puzzled on why he was billed from Wyoming instead of Winnipeg, Canada, and the hardcore fans cleared up the confusion as well.

@IAmJericho @LanceStorm Chris Jericho from Casper, Wyoming? https://t.co/X0IMJsHspk
@IAmJericho @LanceStorm Why do they bill you from Kasper Wyoming?
@REINingBlo00od @IAmJericho @LanceStorm He was Cowboy Chris Jericho from Casper, WY. Wyoming sounds cowboy-ish and you get a few Hard Cs.

One fan believes that since Chris Jericho's first match was against Lance Storm, his final match should also be against the veteran.

@IAmJericho @LanceStorm So if you have a retirement match it has to be against Lance Storm right?

In his 32-year career, Jericho has held top titles in WCW, WWE, AEW, and ROH.

Chris Jericho vows to defeat all former ROH Champions

Chris Jericho defeated Bandido in the main event of last week's AEW Dynamite to retain the ROH World Title.

Following that, Jericho vowed to defeat all past champions, and as the next step in his mission, he issued a challenge to The American Dragon Bryan Danielson.

After an incredible battle against @bandidowrestler, #ROH World Champion @IAmJericho retains the title! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/szFXI5vXUe

The title match will take place on October 12th on AEW Dynamite, which will be taking place in Canada.

Who do you think will walk out with the title? Let us know in the comments section.

Edited by Neda Ali
