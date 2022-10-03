"Been a hell of a ride" - Twitter flares up with heartfelt reactions to AEW star Chris Jericho's monumental achievement in industry

WWE legend and current AEW star Chris Jericho shared a throwback picture celebrating 32 years in pro wrestling. Fans on Twitter showered The Ocho with love and appreciated him for this monumental achievement.

Starting as a young kid in Canada, Jericho made a name in the business during his time at WCW. He quickly rose to stardom when he signed with WWE. One of his greatest achievements was defeating Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock on the same night to become the Undisputed WWE Champion.

He is currently signed to AEW and recently defeated Claudio Castagnoli to become the new Ring of Honor World Champion.

The Ocho took to Twitter to share a throwback photo prior to the first match of his wrestling career along with a match card and thanked his fans for sticking by his side for over three decades.

"32 yrs ago,Oct 2,1990, I had my FIRST match vs @LanceStorm in #Ponoka, AB at the #MooseHall! A 15 Min Draw that we called mostly in the ring & got paid 30 bucks for! After that, I knew wrestling was gonna be my career! Thx to ALL of u who have joined me on this journey so far!"

Chris Jericho @IAmJericho 32 yrs ago,Oct 2,1990, I had my FIRST match vs @LanceStorm in #Ponoka , AB at the #MooseHall ! A 15 Min Draw that we called mostly in the ring & got paid 30 bucks for! After that, I knew wrestling was gonna be my career! Thx to ALL of u who have joined me on this journey so far! 32 yrs ago,Oct 2,1990, I had my FIRST match vs @LanceStorm in #Ponoka, AB at the #MooseHall! A 15 Min Draw that we called mostly in the ring & got paid 30 bucks for! After that, I knew wrestling was gonna be my career! Thx to ALL of u who have joined me on this journey so far! https://t.co/5bEY9ZZn1P

Fans congratulated Jericho on his illustrious career and were glad to see him still going strong and at the top of his game.

Redn3ckJ0k3r @DustinMcGarvey @IAmJericho @LanceStorm Been a hell of a ride. Been a fan for a majority of it. You are the king of reinventing yourself. Keep at it, I want to see what you do next @IAmJericho @LanceStorm Been a hell of a ride. Been a fan for a majority of it. You are the king of reinventing yourself. Keep at it, I want to see what you do next 😈

Sam-T-Himself @SamTHimself @IAmJericho @LanceStorm Congratulations on 32yrs of Wizardry! One of my favourites ever since starting watching as a kid, was lucky enough to meet you and spend 20-30 minutes talking to you one on one before a very small Fozzy gig in 2005 here in UK! Unfortunately never got to see you wrestle YET! @IAmJericho @LanceStorm Congratulations on 32yrs of Wizardry! One of my favourites ever since starting watching as a kid, was lucky enough to meet you and spend 20-30 minutes talking to you one on one before a very small Fozzy gig in 2005 here in UK! Unfortunately never got to see you wrestle YET!

Lisa Michalek @LisaMichalek1 @IAmJericho @LanceStorm Happy 32nd Wrestling Anniversary Chris! Here is to many more years! Thank you for all you do Ocho! @IAmJericho @LanceStorm Happy 32nd Wrestling Anniversary Chris! Here is to many more years! Thank you for all you do Ocho! https://t.co/BNhNcpBaCD

Bardslayer @BardSlayerNFT @IAmJericho @LanceStorm Chris you are an one of the most extraordinary athlete in pro wrestling history. Thank you for the every single second you have spent in your career to entertain us. Stay healthy @IAmJericho @LanceStorm Chris you are an one of the most extraordinary athlete in pro wrestling history. Thank you for the every single second you have spent in your career to entertain us. Stay healthy ❤

Some recalled his WWE debut and also shared the time they met the former WWE Champion.

A few were puzzled on why he was billed from Wyoming instead of Winnipeg, Canada, and the hardcore fans cleared up the confusion as well.

One fan believes that since Chris Jericho's first match was against Lance Storm, his final match should also be against the veteran.

In his 32-year career, Jericho has held top titles in WCW, WWE, AEW, and ROH.

Chris Jericho vows to defeat all former ROH Champions

Chris Jericho defeated Bandido in the main event of last week's AEW Dynamite to retain the ROH World Title.

Following that, Jericho vowed to defeat all past champions, and as the next step in his mission, he issued a challenge to The American Dragon Bryan Danielson.

The title match will take place on October 12th on AEW Dynamite, which will be taking place in Canada.

Who do you think will walk out with the title? Let us know in the comments section.

