"Ate her up, I gotta say" - Twitter slams Saraya's (fka Paige) promo with top AEW star

Twitter recently erupted with mixed reactions as Saraya and Britt Baker finally had a promo battle on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

On Wednesday, the former WWE Superstar cut her first promo in Tony Khan's promotion. She called AEW her house and expressed her desire to change the women's division in the company. The former champion then called out the entire women's roster, while Toni Storm, Athena, and Madison Rayne, among others, answered her call.

However, she was later interrupted by Britt Baker, Rebel, Jamie Hayter, and Penelope Ford. Baker spoke about her contribution to the budding company and mentioned that her neck is strong enough to handle things, unlike Saraya's. She also joked at nobody knowing the correct pronunciation of her name.

The segment garnered varied reactions as fans felt Britt Baker owned Saraya in the promo. It is to be noted that The Doctor had earlier spoken about a dream match with the former Paige. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to the heated exchange between the stars.

One user came up with a hilarious meme about the segment.

One fan hailed Baker as the savior of the women's division.

Some noteworthy tweets continued to flow in.

🌸 @DayDreamThis @PhoenixJustice @divexmachina It's almost like that was a fit everyone on the show and get over Britt Vs Saraya dynamic there. While going from that into Toni and Serena. @PhoenixJustice @divexmachina It's almost like that was a fit everyone on the show and get over Britt Vs Saraya dynamic there. While going from that into Toni and Serena.

Some fans claimed that The Doctor came out as the winner in the battle of words.

Kaylee♡ @rosendevilletm Just watching Britt and Saraya’s segment on AEW and wow, Britt ate her up I gotta say Just watching Britt and Saraya’s segment on AEW and wow, Britt ate her up I gotta say😂

Meanwhile, fans were expecting much better from Saraya's Dynamite debut.

As per one user, Baker's mic skills were the only thing that stood out.

However, one fan expressed her love for Saraya while also criticizing her recent mic work.

One user questioned Saraya's contributions to the wrestling business.

Kyno @KynoPygan



“Bring out the ladies of AEW”



5 show up.



They keep saying she’s changed the division but she literally hasn’t.



I wanna see the change, not have them waffle on that she has. @AEW …So…what’s being done that’s so revolutionary?“Bring out the ladies of AEW”5 show up.They keep saying she’s changed the division but she literally hasn’t.I wanna see the change, not have them waffle on that she has. @AEW …So…what’s being done that’s so revolutionary?“Bring out the ladies of AEW”5 show up.They keep saying she’s changed the division but she literally hasn’t.I wanna see the change, not have them waffle on that she has.

Some felt that the whole segment was underwhelming.

AEW star Britt Baker has wrestled Saraya's mom before

Despite playing rivals in the current storyline of AEW, Baker admires Saraya's body of work.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 31-year-old explained that she had previously wrestled the former champion's mom. She also hailed the former Paige as an inspirational female.

"I'm a huge fan of Paige. I love her. I love her mom. I've wrestled her mom before actually. But she's such an inspirational female. That girl has gone through it all and she's still, pardon my swearing, but she's such a bad b***h and she has that everything roll off your back energy," Baker said.

Saraya made her AEW debut on the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite. However, it remains to be seen if she will return to the squared circle after suffering a career-ending neck injury in 2017.

