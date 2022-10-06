Create

"BOOK IT TONY KHAN!" - Twitter urges AEW President to build up dream match between Saraya (fka Paige) and former women's champion 

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Oct 06, 2022 04:46 PM IST
AEW fans wants to see Saraya in action
AEW fans wants to see Saraya (Paige) in action

This week's AEW Dynamite episode got a major development in the women's division, as Saraya (fka Paige) confronted Britt Baker.

The former AEW women's champion has made it clear that she does not want Saraya on the roster. With how Saraya interrupted her beatdown on Athena and Toni Storm, it is apparent that there is no love lost between them.

Furthermore, the Doctor has aligned herself with Serena Deeb and Penelope Ford, along with Jamie Hayter and Rebel already in her group. Toni Storm, Athena, and Willow Nightingale faced off against Hayter, Ford, and Deeb in a massive six-woman tag team match this week.

With Willow getting the pinfall on Ford, Saraya came into the ring to celebrate the win. However, Baker interrupted them, leading to a massive brawl breaking out. The confrontation served as a taste for a potential long-term feud between the two stars in the future.

Fans were quick to demand a match between Baker and Saraya in the future.

Give us Saraya vs Britt Baker on AEW Full Gear! #AEWDynamite https://t.co/dKcJf8udbu
@Saraya Who's house is it really though. We need to know
@Saraya @willowwrestles @RealBrittBaker this is gonna be a good rivalry dr Britt baker vs saraya https://t.co/krxuZNwqAT
Britt Baker: @Saraya isn't cleared to wrestle.Saraya: #AEW #AEWDynamite https://t.co/b2lOvv7onF
@Saraya @Fightful @willowwrestles @RealBrittBaker Dr. Britt Baker built this company on her back. but good try Paige
I can’t wait to see @Saraya vs Britt Baker. We all know Saraya is gonna destroy Britt. Simple as that. 👏🏻👏🏻
@Saraya @Fightful @willowwrestles @RealBrittBaker Baker>>>Saraya
Saraya after facing Britt Baker post match. @zmanbrianzane #AEWDynamite https://t.co/Psh0gw01dM
Saraya’s not gonna take Britt Baker’s b.s.
@SeanRossSapp After seeing her get physical I am sure Britt vs Saraya has got to be at Full Gear.
@Saraya @willowwrestles @RealBrittBaker You brought the change! Can't wait to see you lock up in the ring again!
@Saraya @willowwrestles @RealBrittBaker the match and promos where 👌👌👌
Saraya vs Dr. Britt Baker D.M.DFull Gear 2022BOOK IT TONY KHAN! #AEWDynamite #AEWSpaceAoVivo

It remains to be seen whether this escalates into a massive feud down the line.

Britt Baker revealed that Saraya is not cleared to wrestle in AEW yet

This week's Dynamite also saw a surprising revelation from Britt Baker, who announced that the former WWE star will not be competing inside the squared circle anytime soon.

The former Women's Champion also stated that Saraya can now be shipped away from the All Elite roster, implying that she was not of any use to Tony Khan's Promotion.

Dr. @Realbrittbaker, D👇M👇D declares #AEW is HER HOUSE! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite's 3rd Anniversary LIVE on TBS https://t.co/roSL0O9B5e

However, Saraya showcased her physicality on Dynamite as she decked Rebel inside the ring after the six-person tag-team match. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether this means that Saraya's status reported by Baker is a work or not.

Do you think Saraya will ever have a match with Britt Baker in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

Did a respected WWE Hall of Famer predict a major title switch at Extreme Rules right here?

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...