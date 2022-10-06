"BOOK IT TONY KHAN!" - Twitter urges AEW President to build up dream match between Saraya (fka Paige) and former women's champion 

This week's AEW Dynamite episode got a major development in the women's division, as Saraya (fka Paige) confronted Britt Baker.

The former AEW women's champion has made it clear that she does not want Saraya on the roster. With how Saraya interrupted her beatdown on Athena and Toni Storm, it is apparent that there is no love lost between them.

Furthermore, the Doctor has aligned herself with Serena Deeb and Penelope Ford, along with Jamie Hayter and Rebel already in her group. Toni Storm, Athena, and Willow Nightingale faced off against Hayter, Ford, and Deeb in a massive six-woman tag team match this week.

With Willow getting the pinfall on Ford, Saraya came into the ring to celebrate the win. However, Baker interrupted them, leading to a massive brawl breaking out. The confrontation served as a taste for a potential long-term feud between the two stars in the future.

Fans were quick to demand a match between Baker and Saraya in the future.

Marcchoi @Marcchoi1985 Give us Saraya vs Britt Baker on AEW Full Gear! #AEWDynamite Give us Saraya vs Britt Baker on AEW Full Gear! #AEWDynamite https://t.co/dKcJf8udbu

Jake @cageldn @Saraya Who's house is it really though. We need to know @Saraya Who's house is it really though. We need to know

Kortney @kortney_ann19



We all know Saraya is gonna destroy Britt. Simple as that. 🏻 🏻 I can’t wait to see @Saraya vs Britt Baker.We all know Saraya is gonna destroy Britt. Simple as that. I can’t wait to see @Saraya vs Britt Baker. We all know Saraya is gonna destroy Britt. Simple as that. 👏🏻👏🏻

Marijo Greer @OmegaIceWolf Saraya’s not gonna take Britt Baker’s b.s. Saraya’s not gonna take Britt Baker’s b.s.

Robb Block @rebel_blockade @SeanRossSapp After seeing her get physical I am sure Britt vs Saraya has got to be at Full Gear. @SeanRossSapp After seeing her get physical I am sure Britt vs Saraya has got to be at Full Gear.

Leo @prowrestlingLT



Full Gear 2022



BOOK IT TONY KHAN!



#AEWDynamite

#AEWSpaceAoVivo Saraya vs Dr. Britt Baker D.M.DFull Gear 2022BOOK IT TONY KHAN! Saraya vs Dr. Britt Baker D.M.DFull Gear 2022BOOK IT TONY KHAN! #AEWDynamite #AEWSpaceAoVivo

It remains to be seen whether this escalates into a massive feud down the line.

Britt Baker revealed that Saraya is not cleared to wrestle in AEW yet

This week's Dynamite also saw a surprising revelation from Britt Baker, who announced that the former WWE star will not be competing inside the squared circle anytime soon.

The former Women's Champion also stated that Saraya can now be shipped away from the All Elite roster, implying that she was not of any use to Tony Khan's Promotion.

However, Saraya showcased her physicality on Dynamite as she decked Rebel inside the ring after the six-person tag-team match. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether this means that Saraya's status reported by Baker is a work or not.

Do you think Saraya will ever have a match with Britt Baker in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

