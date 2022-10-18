"AEW needs her not WWE" - Wrestling world urges Tony Khan to make blockbuster signing of former Smackdown Superstar despite significant interest from Triple H

With reports of Triple H looking to add another former WWE star to his roster, fans have taken to Twitter urging Tony Khan to sign Chelsea Green to AEW.

Green's contract with WWE ran from 2018 through 2021. Despite the 31-year-old being regarded as one of the most exciting female wrestlers in the world right now, her tenure there was largely unimpressive.

During her time at Stamford-based company, Chelsea faced a number of talented stars like Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, and Natalya.

After Triple H's ascension to power, a number of big names are seemingly on their way back to the roster. The most notable among the recent returns are arguably Bray Wyatt, who garnered thunderous applause upon his appearance at the end of Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view.

With rumors of Chelsea Green also being sought after by WWE, fans have taken to Twitter to argue whether she would be a better fit in AEW.

Corey Brennan Of Bodyslam.net @CoreyBrennanBS People who act like Chelsea Green and Mia Yim wouldn't be great scores for WWE OR AEW are delusional.



El Plethora @ELPlethora I don’t want Chelsea green in WWE, stay in impact or go to AEW. I don’t want Chelsea green in WWE, stay in impact or go to AEW.

Shivam Sharma @Shivam_s431 Hey I know that the women's division in #aew has not been good enough to lure some great women wrestlers, but I think a trio of Britt Baker,Chelsea green and deonna purazzo can be great heel faction and that can be the setup for Jamie hayter Babyface turn. Hey I know that the women's division in #aew has not been good enough to lure some great women wrestlers, but I think a trio of Britt Baker,Chelsea green and deonna purazzo can be great heel faction and that can be the setup for Jamie hayter Babyface turn.

Conner Hays @AEWFanGuy18 @TonyKhan i highly recommend signing Chelsea Green to AEW!! The men's division is super stacked but the women's division could use a few more people since there's quite a few injures. Chelsea is very talented and would love to see her in AEW. @TonyKhan i highly recommend signing Chelsea Green to AEW!! The men's division is super stacked but the women's division could use a few more people since there's quite a few injures. Chelsea is very talented and would love to see her in AEW.

React2Wrestling @React2W @Unpaid__Critic Chelsea Green is next. This is AEW’s new game plan. Leak fake news about WWE being “super interested!” in some nobody jobber, then sign them away. Sad and obvious. @Unpaid__Critic Chelsea Green is next. This is AEW’s new game plan. Leak fake news about WWE being “super interested!” in some nobody jobber, then sign them away. Sad and obvious.

DEE @TheDEEsciple



@bulletkingx Problem is that she'd have Britt and AEW in her ear as well. So it would be tough for WWE to try to bring her in
Bringing in Chelsea would help their case to try and persuade her but idk we'll see

Víctor Sánchez @vmpunk2021 @SeanRossSapp Deonna n Chelsea should go to aew they are to good to wrestle for only 100 people at a time @SeanRossSapp Deonna n Chelsea should go to aew they are to good to wrestle for only 100 people at a time

itsyourchicagoboyholla @da_bears70 @JobberNationTV No way! Aew is too unsafe! Besides I wanna see her get the chance she deserved to get but couldn’t under vince’s watch @JobberNationTV No way! Aew is too unsafe! Besides I wanna see her get the chance she deserved to get but couldn’t under vince’s watch

Rob Miller @robmiller23 @JobberNationTV AEW doesn’t need anymore talent. The women they have need to be established more and focussed on rather than bloating it more, there’s enough there for it to succeed but it’s not being used right @JobberNationTV AEW doesn’t need anymore talent. The women they have need to be established more and focussed on rather than bloating it more, there’s enough there for it to succeed but it’s not being used right

Slackboy101 @SlackDragon101 @JobberNationTV So she can be used for a week and get related to Dark? @JobberNationTV So she can be used for a week and get related to Dark?

Eugene Bennett @iwcsanta @JobberNationTV Everyone would scream "GAME CHANGER SIGNING" and then after a few weeks no one will remember she was signed and that is it. See Ruby Riot or Jake Atlas or Parker Boudreaux or dozens other @JobberNationTV Everyone would scream "GAME CHANGER SIGNING" and then after a few weeks no one will remember she was signed and that is it. See Ruby Riot or Jake Atlas or Parker Boudreaux or dozens other

It remains to be seen where Chelsea Green will eventually end up.

Chelsea Green recently reacted to the rumors of her joining WWE

While it is still unclear whether Chelsea Green is going to join the Stamford-based Promotion soon, speculation has certainly made the star a hot topic for discussion in the pro-wrestling community.

This has apparently delighted Green, who recently took to Twitter to share a cheeky photo in response to the rumors. The picture showcases her role as the maniacal Van Ness during her time in IMPACT Wrestling.

"Me, loving every minute of the internet continuing to keep me relevant," she Tweeted.

You can check out the full tweet here:

CHELSEA GREEN @ImChelseaGreen Me, loving every minute of the internet continuing to keep me relevant Me, loving every minute of the internet continuing to keep me relevant 😁⬇️ https://t.co/TIvV2nXJFH

With Green's husband, Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder), also being an ex-employee of World Wrestling Entertainment, his potential return to the brand has also been speculated. Only time will tell what is next for the power couple in the coming weeks.

Do you think Chelsea Green will be a better fit in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

