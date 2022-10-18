"AEW needs her not WWE" - Wrestling world urges Tony Khan to make blockbuster signing of former Smackdown Superstar despite significant interest from Triple H

With reports of Triple H looking to add another former WWE star to his roster, fans have taken to Twitter urging Tony Khan to sign Chelsea Green to AEW.
Green's contract with WWE ran from 2018 through 2021. Despite the 31-year-old being regarded as one of the most exciting female wrestlers in the world right now, her tenure there was largely unimpressive.
During her time at Stamford-based company, Chelsea faced a number of talented stars like Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, and Natalya.
After Triple H's ascension to power, a number of big names are seemingly on their way back to the roster. The most notable among the recent returns are arguably Bray Wyatt, who garnered thunderous applause upon his appearance at the end of Extreme Rules 2022 pay-per-view.
With rumors of Chelsea Green also being sought after by WWE, fans have taken to Twitter to argue whether she would be a better fit in AEW.
It remains to be seen where Chelsea Green will eventually end up.
Chelsea Green recently reacted to the rumors of her joining WWE
While it is still unclear whether Chelsea Green is going to join the Stamford-based Promotion soon, speculation has certainly made the star a hot topic for discussion in the pro-wrestling community.
This has apparently delighted Green, who recently took to Twitter to share a cheeky photo in response to the rumors. The picture showcases her role as the maniacal Van Ness during her time in IMPACT Wrestling.
"Me, loving every minute of the internet continuing to keep me relevant," she Tweeted.
You can check out the full tweet here:
With Green's husband, Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder), also being an ex-employee of World Wrestling Entertainment, his potential return to the brand has also been speculated. Only time will tell what is next for the power couple in the coming weeks.
Do you think Chelsea Green will be a better fit in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!
A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.