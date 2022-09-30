"If only TK [Tony Khan] capitalized on how over you were" - Twitterati reacts to former WWE Superstar's underwhelming booking in AEW

The wrestling world recently reacted to AEW star Lance Archer's recent booking in the promotion.

The Murderhawk Monster made his All Elite Wrestling debut on the March 11, 2020, edition of Dynamite, aligning with Jake "The Snake" Roberts. Archer once challenged for the AEW World Championship and faced Jon Moxley in a No DQ match on the Dynamite Anniversary Show in October 2020. Unfortunately, he was unsuccessful that night.

He has had a few high-profile bouts, but his run has generally been underwhelming. Lance Archer's last match in AEW was on the September 28, 2022, edition of Dark: Elevation. However, his last singles clash on Dynamite was against Wardlow over five months ago.

Archer recently reacted to the same with a simple post that read, "been a bit."

Twitterati also chimed in, and below are some of the reactions to The Murderhawk Monster's poor booking:

You two would have a great series of matches. @LanceHoyt If only TK capitalized on how over you were at the start. Or after he had you team with Mox and Fenix. Personally, I'd have you in a feud right now with @SamoaJoe You two would have a great series of matches. @LanceHoyt If only TK capitalized on how over you were at the start. Or after he had you team with Mox and Fenix. Personally, I'd have you in a feud right now with @SamoaJoe You two would have a great series of matches.

AEW champ mox needs a rematch with with the Murderhawk.



The Murderhawk needs a Title. @LanceHoyt ROH champ Jericho needs to face the Murderhawk.AEW champ mox needs a rematch with with the Murderhawk.The Murderhawk needs a Title. @LanceHoyt ROH champ Jericho needs to face the Murderhawk.AEW champ mox needs a rematch with with the Murderhawk.The Murderhawk needs a Title.

SmokeyJones #GSBout⚒️ @Gingerbr3d Always great to see you in the ring big man. @LanceHoyt Need some matches soon.Always great to see you in the ring big man. @LanceHoyt Need some matches soon. 👀🔥🔥 Always great to see you in the ring big man. 👹

KP @EagleScout905 @LanceHoyt Next TNT or All Atlantic Champion? Or bring the IGWP Heavyweight back to AEW? @LanceHoyt Next TNT or All Atlantic Champion? Or bring the IGWP Heavyweight back to AEW?

Steel Cage match! for the TNT CHAMPIONSHIP!!! @TonyKhan yow! tony make it happend w.morrisey vs lance vs Miro vs Brody king..!! vs wardlowSteel Cage match! for the TNT CHAMPIONSHIP!!! @LanceHoyt @TonyKhan yow! tony make it happend w.morrisey vs lance vs Miro vs Brody king..!! vs wardlow Steel Cage match! for the TNT CHAMPIONSHIP!!!

Lance Archer recently shared his take on what it will take to be booked as a top star in AEW

During his appearance on the Busted Open podcast, Archer said how he is presented depends on the people making decisions backstage.

The Murderhawk Monster added that he has been "put in great positions," but not as the top star in the company:

“This business, as you know, is other people making decisions. What’s it going to take? It’s going to take that person, those people, those moments, to make those choices and the decisions to put me in those positions. Not that I’ve been put in bad positions, I’ve been put in great positions, but just never been put in ‘the’ position," said Lance Archer.

The AEW star hopes that his groundbreaking run happens sooner rather than later:

"I think it’s a matter of time, hopefully I don’t run out of time in my career, that someone says, ‘Screw it. Lance’s time is now, we’re going to make sure it’s now, and nothing is going to stop that,'” he added.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan books Lance Archer as a main-event level star in the foreseeable future.

Do you think Lance Archer's stint in All Elite Wrestling has been underwhelming? Let us know in the comments section below.

