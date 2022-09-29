"Did Vince McMahon start booking aew?" - Twitterati roasts opening segment on Dynamite featuring two former WWE World Champions

Wrestling fans on Twitter were clearly not impressed with the opening segment of AEW Dynamite. The show kicked off with the Jericho Appreciation Society heading down to the ring in matching purple suits.

Luigi Primo was seen in the ring with JAS. Jericho took the mic and told the crowd that they couldn't have pizza, but they could have the most important ROH World Champion in history. He then talked about his match against Bandido and claimed that sports entertainers always beat wrestlers.

Jericho then gifted a purple bucket hat to Daniel Garcia. The Painmaker put it on Garcia, who had enough of it, as he threw the hat to the floor, expressing his displeasure.

Bryan Danielson made his appearance and got into an argument with Y2J over Garcia. Danielson pitched a match - Garcia, Bryan vs. Guevara, and Jericho. He also mentioned that he can fight anybody he wants and named Daddy Magic as his desired opponent for tonight.

Wrestling fans on Twitter exploded and took digs at the opening segment.

Check out the best reactions below:

This fan asked if Vince McMahon started the booking for AEW instead of Tony Khan.

⅄ℿ⅁ @superdeformed did vince mcmahon start booking aew? did vince mcmahon start booking aew?

Another one followed:

Vincent "Heartbreak" Tucker @IamHeartbreak_ @BRWrestling @AEWonTV If Vince McMahon did this when He ran WWE, the AEW Avengers would be tearing this to shreds but it's okay when their favorite Wrestling company does it? @BRWrestling @AEWonTV If Vince McMahon did this when He ran WWE, the AEW Avengers would be tearing this to shreds but it's okay when their favorite Wrestling company does it? https://t.co/rLmuSfcai6

People think Vince McMahon is running AEW now.

ZΛCH @h00fh3art3d @aaronrift @nodqdotcom Are we sure Vince McMahon hasn’t secretly bought AEW and is now terraforming it to be just like WWE? @aaronrift @nodqdotcom Are we sure Vince McMahon hasn’t secretly bought AEW and is now terraforming it to be just like WWE?

AEW did the impossible.

kyle sec @kylesec2000 @aewbotches You're being too kind- this actually made Bryan Danielson look bad which I thought was impossible... @aewbotches You're being too kind- this actually made Bryan Danielson look bad which I thought was impossible...

Daniel Garcia's mic skills were not appreciated.

Jay @dudefunko88 @aewbotches It started off bad and it got even worse when Daniel Garcia got on the mic @aewbotches It started off bad and it got even worse when Daniel Garcia got on the mic 🎤 😂

Josh @jetsfan24x7 @aewbotches Jericho is doing everything he can to get garcia over, but the "wrestler" is the most bland and boring charisma vacuum I have ever seen @aewbotches Jericho is doing everything he can to get garcia over, but the "wrestler" is the most bland and boring charisma vacuum I have ever seen

Fans were clearly not happy with the segment.

ILLEst_OnE @ILLMajick63 @aewbotches The worst 19 minutes of wrestling HISTORY @aewbotches The worst 19 minutes of wrestling HISTORY

People do not like Jericho either.

Aaron Prince @aprince66 @aewbotches Havnt watched, but I'm guessing it involves Jericho. He's instant skip ahead now @aewbotches Havnt watched, but I'm guessing it involves Jericho. He's instant skip ahead now

This user shared a meme.

The tweets continued to flow in.

Ben @imthatben @aewbotches Such a slow, boring start to this show. @aewbotches Such a slow, boring start to this show.

Chris Jericho recently won the ROH World Championship by defeating Claudio Castagnoli. The win marked his 8th reign as world champion in a career spanning over 30 years.

What is your take on the opening segment of Dynamite? Sound off in the comments below.

