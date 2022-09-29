"Did Vince McMahon start booking aew?" - Twitterati roasts opening segment on Dynamite featuring two former WWE World Champions

Wrestling fans on Twitter were clearly not impressed with the opening segment of AEW Dynamite. The show kicked off with the Jericho Appreciation Society heading down to the ring in matching purple suits.
Luigi Primo was seen in the ring with JAS. Jericho took the mic and told the crowd that they couldn't have pizza, but they could have the most important ROH World Champion in history. He then talked about his match against Bandido and claimed that sports entertainers always beat wrestlers.
Jericho then gifted a purple bucket hat to Daniel Garcia. The Painmaker put it on Garcia, who had enough of it, as he threw the hat to the floor, expressing his displeasure.
Bryan Danielson made his appearance and got into an argument with Y2J over Garcia. Danielson pitched a match - Garcia, Bryan vs. Guevara, and Jericho. He also mentioned that he can fight anybody he wants and named Daddy Magic as his desired opponent for tonight.
Wrestling fans on Twitter exploded and took digs at the opening segment.
Check out the best reactions below:
Chris Jericho recently won the ROH World Championship by defeating Claudio Castagnoli. The win marked his 8th reign as world champion in a career spanning over 30 years.
