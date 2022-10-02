"Mox must be there" - Twitterverse wants a reunion between Jon Moxley, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins on The Shield's 10-year anniversary in WWE

Fans have asked for The Shield to reunite in WWE to celebrate their 10-year anniversary.

Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose made their shocking debuts, interrupting CM Punk's WWE title defense at Survivor Series 2012. Nobody could have predicted the levels the trio had transcended within wrestling since, as all three went on to achieve the WWE Grand Slam.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have remained two of the promotion's megastars, while Ambrose departed to carve his main event path in AEW as Jon Moxley. The decision has clearly paid off, with Mox in his third reign as the AEW World Champion.

However, with the 10-year anniversary of their debut, fans have made it clear they want to see the milestone celebrated regardless of the promotional barrier.

سليمان @RatedRSuliman @WrestleOps @WWE @TripleH if youre going to do a celebration mox must be there @WrestleOps @WWE @TripleH if youre going to do a celebration mox must be there

Some users made it clear that it wouldn't be the most bizarre thing to happen, as since Triple H's appointment WWE have started to recognize events outside their canon.

Valerys Targaryen @rdfstr @WrestleOps @WWE Now I wanna see if hunter acknowledge Moxley like the WWE marks have been saying that since Hunter took over, they're actually acknowledging other companies @WrestleOps @WWE Now I wanna see if hunter acknowledge Moxley like the WWE marks have been saying that since Hunter took over, they're actually acknowledging other companies

FueledOne @FueledOne @WrestleOps @WWE It would be awesome if we got to a point in time where Roman, Seth and Mox are all holding World Titles at the same time. @WrestleOps @WWE It would be awesome if we got to a point in time where Roman, Seth and Mox are all holding World Titles at the same time.

EL Nino @ELNino46161338 @WrestleOps @WWE Wish WWE could celebrate it on Smack down and Raw where Seth and Roman come together to explain their journey from there @WrestleOps @WWE Wish WWE could celebrate it on Smack down and Raw where Seth and Roman come together to explain their journey from there

TBear @Tbigbearjackson @WrestleOps @WWE Too bad, we couldn't get a Shield stare down on Raw or Smackdown, and AEW Dynamite @WrestleOps @WWE Too bad, we couldn't get a Shield stare down on Raw or Smackdown, and AEW Dynamite

Josh @jdiablethe2nd @WrestleOps @WWE Ambrose was such a cool addition. Wonder what ever happened to him. @WrestleOps @WWE Ambrose was such a cool addition. Wonder what ever happened to him.

Moxley is deep in preparation for his upcoming AEW title defense against Hangman Page. Their bout is scheduled for the Tuesday episode of Dynamite on the 18th, when AEW and NXT go head-to-head once again.

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins commented on his and Roman Reigns' relationship with Jon Moxley

Forever connected by their days together as The Shield, Seth Rollins delved into his and Roman Reigns's relationship with Jon Moxley recently.

The Visonary explained to Ariel Helwani of BT Sport in their interview that their schedules have made their communications few and far between. However, he commended his former partner's success in AEW:

"Yeah I mean I still don't talk to him as much obviously- yeah opposite schedules and different stuff... But yeah again never any animosity, he's great, at the top of his game doing his thing over in AEW so nothing but the best," saod Rollins.

Speaking of Reigns and Moxley, Rollins explained that they were the closest of the trio. He made it clear that he didn't want to speak on their behalf but affirmed that he has heard of no issues between the two.

