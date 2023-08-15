Two of the biggest names in AEW have "become stale," says Konnan

While AEW boasts one of the most star-studded rosters in the pro wrestling business, Konnan believes two major names are apparently no longer what they used to be.

The two stars in question are Nick and Matt Jackson, better known together as the Young Bucks. The two have had quite the journey in the Jacksonville-based promotion, even winning the AEW World Tag Team Championship twice and the Trios titles alongside Kenny Omega. However, their appearances on screen have reduced over the last few months, as well as their involvement in any long-term storylines.

Wrestling veteran Konnan has also picked up on this issue, discussing it on his Keepin' it 100 podcast. According to him, the Young Bucks have lost their vigor as of late.

"They don't seem motivated," he said, "They just don't seem motivated the last few months, you know what I'm saying. They still brought it in the ring. But their backstage promos weren't that good and they just, I don't know, they've kind of become stale." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Disco Inferno also commented on the two AEW stars' current run

Disco Inferno agreed with Konnan about the Young Bucks. Despite Matt and Nick being the company's EVPs, they have refrained from pushing themselves in the tag team division.

According to Disco Inferno on Keepin' it 100, the Bucks could do well if they were elevated to the top of the card.

"They really don't even push themselves when they should have been one of the focal points of the show The Elite and Kenny [Omega]. But they don't go full-board with it and don't push themselves to the top, and Punk and FTR have no problem with that. Like FTR always say 'top guys out.' I don't know, they have a very weird thing about them where it kind of feels like--they feel disrespected that they're not respected as the greatest wrestlers on the planet ever. They're kind of reiterating that in their promos when they say 'top guys out.'" [1:28 - 1:57]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the Young Bucks will do next in AEW.

