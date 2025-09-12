Two former WWE stars quietly added to AEW's roster

A former WWE tag team has seemingly been added to AEW's active roster. The stars in question, Zack Gibson and James Drake, compete together as the Grizzled Young Veterans.Gibson and Drake established themselves as a formidable tag team through their performances on WWE's NXT UK brand initially during their run in the sports entertainment juggernaut. The duo became the inaugural NXT UK Tag Team Champions, and sometime after losing the belts, they made their debut on NXT in 2020. Unfortunately, they were unable to win the iconic Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament in 2021 and in 2022, despite getting really close each time.GYV continued to make appearances on NXT subsequently, and despite failing to obtain more championship gold, they underwent a gimmick transformation after joining Schism and renaming themselves The Dyad. Gibson and Drake exited WWE in 2023 after their contracts expired, following which they returned to the independent scene. They made their AEW debut last year on AEW Collision in April. Although they have not been featured extensively on the Tony Khan-led company's programming, they did make their television return last month in Glasgow, Scotland, on Collision in an unsuccessful effort against GOA.It was recently noted on X/Twitter that Zack Gibson and James Drake have been added to AEW's roster on the promotion's official roster page.It remains to be seen when the Grizzled Young Veterans will compete in an All Elite ring next.GYV's recent title match outside of AEWWhile on hiatus from All Elite Wrestling television, Zack Gibson and James Drake have been wrestling extensively in other promotions, including DPW, West Coast Pro-Wrestling, ROH, and Revolution Pro-Wrestling. In their latest match to date, the duo unsuccessfully challenged The Young Guns for their RevPro Undisputed British Tag Team Titles at the company's 13 Year Anniversary Show in London, England, last month.GYV has also made appearances on Burning Heart Pro-Wrestling, a company they themselves helped found and launch last year.