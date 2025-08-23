AEW officially announces former WWE stars are returning to the promotion

AEW has announced another major match for Collision tomorrow night. This will feature two former WWE Superstars making their returns to the company for the first time in around three months.Grizzled Young Veterans are known for their run in NXT, starting with the duo being a major part of NXT UK. This lasted from 2018 to 2023 since the promotion didn't renew their contracts. They went on to make their debuts in the Tony Khan-led promotion a year later.Zack Gibson and James Drake have been announced for a tag team match against the Gates of Agony tomorrow night on Collision. The two teams have no direct history with one another, but this should be an interesting contest. GYV were last seen in May, when they confronted and challenged Paragon to a match, also during an episode of the Saturday night show.&quot;#AEWCollision 8/7c, TNT + HBO Max Tomorrow, 8/23! GOA vs Grizzled Young Veterans. @TheKaun + @ToaLiona have been dominant since aligning with @KingRicochet, but on Collision, they'll have to grit their teeth when they face @ZackGibsonGYV + @JamesDrakePro, TOMORROW!&quot;All Elite Wrestling @AEWLINK#AEWCollision 8/7c, TNT + HBO Max Tomorrow, 8/23! GOA vs Grizzled Young Veterans @TheKaun + @ToaLiona have been dominant since aligning with @KingRicochet, but on Collision they'll have to grit their teeth when they face @ZackGibsonGYV + @JamesDrakePro, TOMORROW!Another former WWE Superstar made a surprise AEW appearance this weekThis week, All Elite Wrestling made its way to the United Kingdom for Forbidden Door. This week's editions of Dynamite and Collision have been held at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow, while the pay-per-view itself is taking place at The O2 arena in London.During the tapings for Collision, which is set to air tomorrow night, former WWE Superstar Isla Dawn shockingly made her AEW debut against Megan Bayne. This was a surprise appearance, as she was competing in front of her hometown fans.The promotion is no longer keeping this a secret, as this has now been officially announced as a match fans should keep an eye out for during the official broadcast of the show.Forbidden Door is set to take place this Sunday in what looks to be another great card for a pay-per-view. It remains to be seen what other sort of surprises could take place.