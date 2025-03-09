Two popular Hollywood stars set to attend AEW Revolution

AEW Revolution has arrived, and fans are hyped for the stacked card on this momentous night. It now seems that high-profile television stars Adam Devine and Tony Cavalero will also be in attendance at Crypto.com Arena.

All Elite Wrestling is heading to Los Angeles for the sixth edition of its Revolution pay-per-view. The show is expected to host several Warner Bros. Discovery executives, as AEW's LA events usually do. However, the promotion surprised fans with the announcement that Adam Devine and Tony Cavalero will also be there.

Devine and Cavalero star in The Righteous Gemstones, a popular HBO series that airs alongside Dynamite and Collision on MXA. All Elite Wrestling took to X/Twitter today to announce that they were heading to Crypto.com Arena for tonight's Revolution PPV:

"They’re misbehavin’ and not messin’ around. Adam Devine and Tony Cavalero are coming to #AEWRevolution. #RighteousGemstones streams Tonight at 10pm on @StreamOnMax," the company wrote.

The Hurt Syndicate trained with legendary powerlifter ahead of AEW Revolution

One of the more curious matches on the card at tonight's AEW Revolution is the World Tag Team Championship bout between The Hurt Syndicate and The Outrunners. Ahead of the event, MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin were spotted training with legendary powerlifter and media personality C.T. Fletcher.

The Hurt Syndicate is a favorite to retain its AEW World Tag Team Championship, but it isn't leaving anything to chance. The group headed to Los Angeles a little early to hit up Iron Addicts Gym near Long Beach, where they trained with the powerlifting legend.

"Ahead of their title defense at AEW Revolution, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate trained with the legendary C.T. Fletcher at Iron Addicts Gym! Take a sneak peek at their intense training session right here - full video coming to AEW’s YouTube soon!" AEW wrote on Instagram.

Tonight's AEW Revolution promises to feature plenty of thrills and surprises. Fans can catch the Zero Hour pre-show live on YouTube at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the main card beginning at 8 p.m. ET on traditional pay-per-view outlets, Triller, YouTube TV, and Amazon Prime Video. Sportskeeda Wrestling will cover all the action live right here.

