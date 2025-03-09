AEW announces Hurt Syndicate met and trained with 65-year-old legend before Revolution 2025

The Hurt Syndicate are the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions. Consisting of former WWE stars MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin, this faction was known as The Hurt Business under the Stamford-based company's banner. At Revolution 2025, they are scheduled to defend their titles against The Outrunners.

Ad

Ahead of the Revolution pay-per-view, The Hurt Syndicate was seen training with legendary bodybuilding personality, C.T. Fletcher. Now aged 65, Fletcher is a three-time World Strict Curl Champion and a three-time World Bench Press Champion. Furthermore, he is the founder and owner of Iron Addicts Gym.

A few hours ago, All Elite Wrestling's official Instagram handle posted pictures and clips from this hardcore training session. The full video of this collaboration will be released on the promotion's YouTube channel soon.

Ad

Trending

"Ahead of their title defense at AEW Revolution, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate trained with the legendary C.T. Fletcher at Iron Addicts Gym! Take a sneak peek at their intense training session right here - full video coming to AEW’s YouTube soon!" read the post's caption.

Cody has no chance against John Cena? Details HERE

Ad

Apart from The Hurt Syndicate, AEW Revolution will feature matches from numerous established names

At Revolution 2025, fans will witness performances from massive names such as Jon Moxley, Cope, Kenny Omega, Will Osprey, Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone, MJF, and more.

Here is the pay-per-view's entire main show match card:

Steel Cage match - Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher

AEW World Championship match - Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope

Women's World Championship match - "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May

TBS Championship match - Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Momo Watanabe

World Tag Team Championship match - The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin) (c) (with MVP) vs. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum)

Continental Championship match - Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Brody King

International Championship match - Konosuke Takeshita (c) (with Don Callis) vs. Kenny Omega

#1 Contender to the World Championship match - Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

Singles match - MJF vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

Ad

Revolution will take place tonight at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback