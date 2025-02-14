  • home icon
Two more popular stars could be joining Ricky Starks in NXT soon after returning to WWE, says legend (Exclusive)

By Muhammad Hamza
Modified Feb 14, 2025 16:09 GMT
Ricky Starks signed with WWE after leaving AEW [image source: WWE.com &amp; WWE Facebook]
Ricky Starks signed with WWE after leaving AEW [image source: WWE.com & Facebook]

Former AEW star Ricky Starks shocked the wrestling world after debuting on the recent episode of WWE NXT. According to Hall of Fame Journalist Bill Apter, Malakai Black and Miro could be the next stars to arrive on the black and silver brand.

Miro and Malakai Black have also reportedly left AEW. Both stars established their characters in NXT which helped them in having decent runs on the main roster. However, Black and Miro could return to the developmental brand to add some star power.

In the recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk podcast, wrestling veteran Bill Apter believes the Stamford-based promotion can bring back Miro and Malakai Black as strong characters to NXT.

"Miro hasn't worked in a long time in terms of wrestling. They could bring Miro back as a very strong character in NXT as well, and Malakai Black. There's no reason why they couldn't do that." [From 04:30 to 04:45]

Check out the video below:

youtube-cover
AEW veteran Jim Ross on Ricky Starks' WWE debut

Ricky Starks was released from AEW a couple of days ago and wasted no time in making his WWE debut on the recent episode of NXT. Many were shocked to see the arrival of The Absolute One and AEW commentator Jim Ross has shared his opinion on the signing.

In a recent edition of the Grillin JR podcast, Jim Ross acknowledged how Ricky Starks has a high opinion of himself and praised the youngster. JR is looking forward to how Starks' run goes in NXT:

"It seems like the dream for a lot of talents is to make it to WWE and call it a day. That’s not where it ends, that’s where it begins. I saw the episode of NXT last night, surprised to see Ricky Starks. Don’t know how he’s gonna do. He’s got a high opinion of himself, and he’s got a lot of abilities, there’s no doubt about that, so we’ll see how it works out for him," he said. [H/T - WrestleTalk]
The wrestling fans will have to wait and see when WWE decides to call up Ricky Starks to the main roster.

If you use the quote from H1, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

