Two-time Hall of Famer has a message for CM Punk after AEW Dynamite 

Ric Flair sent out a message to CM Punk after AEW Dynamite, writing he wants to chat with the latter over his "Best In The World" catchphrase.

Making his Dynamite debut, Punk was interviewed by AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone during the show. The Straight Edge Superstar's segment quickly got the wrestling world talking, with Ric Flair also taking note of it.

Moments after the interview, Flair took to Twitter to call out Punk and wrote that they needed to talk about the latter's famous catchphrase. The Nature Boy's tweet implies that he seems to disagree that CM Punk is the "Best In The World."

"@CMPunk We Need To Talk About BEST IN THE WORLD!!!" tweeted Ric Flair

@CMPunk, We Need To Talk About BEST IN THE WORLD!!! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 26, 2021

Ric Flair's tweet led fans to believe the legendary performer was teasing a dream match with CM Punk. However, given age is not on his side, Flair's tweet will only remain a tease, with little chance of it materializing into a match.

That said, a possible interaction between Ric Flair and CM Punk cannot be ruled out, more so when the WWE Hall of Famer is looking AEW-bound and could appear in the promotion imminently.

CM Punk's interview on AEW Dynamite featured some memorable moments

CM Punk's interview on AEW Dynamite has become a major talking point for all the right reasons. Apart from putting over AEW's roster, including his All Out 2021 opponent Darby Allin, Punk teased fans about the impending arrival of Daniel Bryan to AEW.

CM Punk all but confirms Daniel Bryan to AEW.



👀#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/BbdEOk84Pf — WrestleBuzz🐝 (@WrestleBuzzz) August 26, 2021

When the Milwaukee crowd broke out with "Yes" chants, Punk stated that they would have to wait a little longer to chant it for the right person. Though it was nothing more than a tease, fans have expectedly gone into a frenzy.

Do you want Ric Flair and CM Punk to come face-to-face in AEW? Do you think Daniel Bryan's AEW debut is all but confirmed after Punk's tease on this week's Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Rohit Mishra