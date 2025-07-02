"Two top AEW stars leaving AEW for WWE," "Tony plainly doesn't care about her"- Fans erupt as Britt Baker looks to part ways with promotion

Britt Baker made headlines recently after a new report revealed that she's actively looking to leave AEW. All Elite Wrestling fans have reacted to this development with a range of opinions.

The Role Model was last seen on All Elite programming in November last year and has since been absent due to both injuries and allegedly causing backstage complications. Amid her absence, rumors of her exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion have been ever-present. However, this latest update all but confirms her departure from Tony Khan's promotion.

According to BodySlam.net, Britt Baker is actively looking for ways to leave All Elite Wrestling.

After the news broke, many fans took to X and gave their two cents on Britt Baker's seemingly impending exit from All Elite Wrestling.

"The two top aew stars leaving aew for WWE imao," wrote one fan.

"I don't get this. Being off tv for almost a year shows Tony plainly doesn't care about her so it just makes this feel like a spite move," quipped another.

Check out some other fan reactions below:

Fan Comments regarding Baker leaving AEW [Screenshots taken from X]

AEW star Britt Baker recently reacted to the idea of a major WWE move

Britt Baker recently reacted to the idea of popular American actor Jesse Kove joining WWE. The 34-year-old actor was recently seen with a Winged Eagle Version of the WWE Undisputed Title in a photo shared by a fan.

The fan who suggested that Jesse could do well in WWE shared the image on his Instagram and wrote:

'WWE champ, you'd do okay tbf in WWE, bud!''

In turn, Jesse shared the post on his Instagram story and asked Britt Baker for her opinion, prompting the Role Model to reshare the story with an eyeball emoji.

Check out her story below:

Britt Baker reshared Jesse's story [Image taken from Britt's Instagram story]

While the use of the eyeball emoji seemingly expresses her interest in Jesse going to WWE, the Role Model could herself be on her way to the sports entertainment juggernaut if the rumors are to be believed.

It will be interesting to see if the duo end up having an angle together in WWE, should the two eventually join the company.

