Uncertainty over Adam Cole's future raises concerns about The Devil angle after AEW Worlds End - Reports

The fans are still buzzing over AEW star Adam Cole who was revealed as The Devil during last night's Worlds End Pay-Per-View. However recent reports may give fans an update on what to expect from the storyline going forward.

Last night, at the AEW Worlds End PPV, one of the major storylines in the company reached its climax as Adam Cole betrayed MJF, and revealed himself as The Devil, alongside his henchmen, Wardlow, Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett. The newly formed faction took out MJF, who had lost his AEW World Title to Samoa Joe before Cole's shocking heel turn.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted Adam Cole still has some time before he can return to the squared circle which could affect The Devil storyline.

"I think there was a thing where they just had this thing going on for so long that they kind of felt that they had to do it on this show, but I thought the timing of doing it on this show when it was Adam Cole was really weird, because it's kind of like, 'Okay now you've done it so the big thing should be Max and Adam Cole now,' and you know I don't want to estimate how long it's gonna be before Adam Cole's back, but he's still on crutches and it's not anytime soon. So it's kind of like okay, you shot this angle but that was just weird."

Expand Tweet

Dave Meltzer also spoke about how the AEW Devil reveal was predictable

On the Wrestling Observer Radio podcast, Dave Meltzer noted how everybody had an idea about the talent involved with The Devil storyline.

"The reveal, everybody saw the idea that [Mike] Bennett and [Matt] Taven and Roddy were probably going to be in there, and I think everyone knew, at some point, Adam Cole and Max are going to turn on each other, whether this was the time or not. It's just one of those weird things because the right time would have been when the babyface tandem got to where it was time for the turn, and then Adam Cole got hurt and threw everything off. I felt the climax of the show was more a downer than an upper."

With MJF now on a supposed hiatus, it seems like The Devil storyline will have to explore new avenues to keep the fans attracted to the weekly shows.

Do you agree with Dave Meltzer? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the article, please give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.