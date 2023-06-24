Undefeated AEW name announces retirement from in-ring competition

On the June 16 episode of AEW Rampage, an AEW star competed in her last match as she announced her retirement from in-ring competition.

The All Elite Wrestling star is referee Aubrey Edwards, who made her in-ring debut on Rampage, teaming up with Mark Briscoe and Papa Briscoe to take on Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Karen Jarrett. Edwards came out on top for her team after scoring a submission victory on Karen Jarrett.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Aubrey reflected on her debut while also announcing that she's retiring undefeated.

"It felt cool, the way we structured everything. I went over with the figure four because that's also Jay Lethal's move. So there's a little bit of meta-ness that long-term fans appreciate because they get it in the moment. It was cool. I'm glad it's over. I'm retiring undefeated. Not being able to walk for two days without pain. I never want to do that again." (H/T Fightful)

3-Time Intercontinental Champion has reportedly signed with AEW

A former WWE Superstar and three-time Intercontinental Champion has reportedly signed with AEW.

The star in question is John Morrison, who has made appearances for All Elite Wrestling in the past under the name Johnny Elite and seems to have finally signed with the company.

According to recent reports from Fightful Select, the former WWE Star has signed with All Elite Wrestling.

This week on AEW Rampage's tapings, John Morrison made his return to All Elite Wrestling as a part of QT Marshall's stable, with the commentators referring the former Intercontinental Champion as Johnny TV. The segment also involved former world tag team champions The Acclaimed.

It was also reported that the original plan for Morrison was to return to Dynamite. However, it later decided to have him return at Rampage's tapings.

It is also important to note that Morrison's wife, Taya Valkyrie, also recently signed with Tony Khan's company.

