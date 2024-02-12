Undefeated AEW star not interested in challenging Toni Storm; says she wouldn’t dare go near her title

A top AEW star revealed that she has no interest in going after Toni Storm and her Women's Championship. She instead wished to go after the TBS Championship. This would be Mariah May.

The former STARDOM star has been on a roll since her debut to start the year, as she is now 2-0. Following her arrival at the promotion, she has been following her idol, Toni Storm, in hopes of learning in her shadow and making her notice her.

Speaking to MuscleManMalcolm, Mariah May was asked if she ever wanted to go after the TBS Championship. She confirmed that she indeed had plans to, and being ranked 5th in the AEW women's singles rankings, she had a right to do so. The 25-year-old star clarified that this was the case because she would not dare go after her idol's title.

“Yes, because I wouldn’t dare go near Toni Storm’s and the rankings are out and I’m number five. So I’m up there. So sorry, Julia (Hart).” [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Currently, TBS Champion Julia Hart has seemingly expressed interest in both Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale.

It remains to be seen if this will just set up a tag team match with her and Skye Blue or if one of them ends up challenging for her title.

Mariah May wants a rematch with top free agent in AEW

In the same interview, Mariah May talked about a star she was familiar with in Giulia. The Japanese star has been linked to rumors of heading to WWE.

Based on their understanding, at this point, she had not signed anywhere officially, and she was still on free agent status. The Glamour then invited Giulia for a rematch, saying that they had each other's contacts, so whenever she wished to defend her NJPW Strong Women's title, she would just be waiting in AEW.

"My good friend Giulia, we've got each other's numbers, and I'm waiting for her. Whenever she wants to come and defend the NJPW STRONG belt or if she wants to run it back with me, she knows where I am."

So far, Mariah May has been in good form, and with an undefeated streak, it remains to be seen who can take her down.

