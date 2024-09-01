"Undersized dorky bearded vegan weirdo" - Former WWE star feels Vince McMahon never changed his perception of Bryan Danielson (Exclusive)

A former WWE star recently claimed that Vince McMahon made up his mind about Bryan Danielson on his debut. The star in question is none other than EC3.

The American Dragon had to work hard to become successful in WWE due to his size which has been a big problem for many big stars such as AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio. However, the crowd was always on Bryan Danielson's side as their huge ovations forced Vince McMahon to make him a top star.

In the recent episode of Sportskeeda's exclusive The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, Former WWE star EC3 explained why Vince McMahon never saw Bryan Danielson as a top guy in the company. He revealed that despite having the YES Movement and the WrestleMania 30 moment for Danielson, Vince McMahon made up his mind about The American Dragon the day he step foot in NXT.

"If he has a perception or a thought of how somebody is when they're not like that, he still doesn't comprehend it. So, Daniel Bryan on the surface is a smaller guy like he's not the A-typical Alpha tough guy that maybe Vince [McMahon] saw. But at the same time, Daniel Bryan does not give a a** about chiming off and speaking his opinion. So, he's been working for Vince for so long to get to the 'YES Movement' when at WrestleMania but Vince still sees him how he saw him when he walked in on the first day of NXT, this undersized kind of dorky bearded vegan weirdo."

He continued:

"They've worked together for years and he still saw that Daniel Bryan is anything but that, especially when it comes to when you're gonna try to verbally push him around and he's gonna smirk at you he's gonna laugh at you. I guarantee, he holds unnecessary grudges for weird things that especially he can not comprehend. I'm no vegan, I certainly understand why someone would want to be or try." [9:50-11:23]

WWE veteran Vince Russo also shared his thoughts on Vince McMahon's perception of Bryan Danielson

In the same episode, EC3 also spoke about how Vince McMahon would not have understood Bryan Danielson being a vegan. WCW veteran Vince Russo agreed with it as he stated that the former WWE Chairman would not get the idea behind Bryan's choice.

"1000%, he [vince McMahon] would not understand the whole vegan thing. He would not get it bro, he would not get it. [11:25-11:35]

Bryan Danielson is set to defend his newly won AEW World Championship against Jack Perry at All Out. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in Chicago.

