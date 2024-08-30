Bryan Danielson unfollows Nikki Bella’s husband Artem Chingvintsev following his arrest

Bryan Danielson unfollows Nikki Bella's husband on a social media platform after his arrest. She is a WWE Hall of Famer and was inducted into the class with her sister, Brie Bella. The twins retired from in-ring wrestling in 2022.

The American Dragon had one of the best nights of his career, All In London after he celebrated his AEW World Championship win with his children. He will be retiring from full-time wrestling in 2024, and on the recent Dynamite, Bryan made it clear that he would hang up his boots after he lost his title.

Days after Bryan Danielson's huge win, shocking news surfaced a few hours earlier. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella's husband, Artem Chingvintsev, was arrested for a domestic violence charge.

Trending

Nikki Bella (real name Nikki Garcia) and Artem have been married since August 2022 and have a son. Following the arrest, the reigning AEW World Champion unfollowed Artem on Instagram.

Expand Tweet

Disco Inferno criticizes Bryan Danielson for his match at All In

In an excellent match, the American Dragon defeated Swerve Strickland at Wembley Stadium for the AEW World Championship. However, a veteran slammed him for a couple of sports.

While speaking with Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, Disco stated that Bryan Danielson's acting of being hurt doesn't entertain him.

"OK... you could be hurt for real but then all of a sudden the referee says continue the match, and that's an angle he does, a spot he does, in every single match he does right now, he acts like he's quivering and he's shaking, and they bring the doctor out. That's not... if your legacy is to go out and in the last matches of your career, that's what you were doing to get a pop... that's not entertaining, at all. I'm uncomfortable watching that,'' he said.

It will be interesting to see who will retire and take the title away from Danielson in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback