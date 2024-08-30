Nikki Bella's husband Artem Chigvintsev's arrest needed injury to be "visible"; further updates on alleged domestic abuse - Reports

Nikki Bella (aka Nikki Garcia) is in the news for the alleged arrest of her husband, Artem Chigvintsev. A new report on the situation has now emerged.

Earlier, TMZ Sports reported that Chigvintsev had been arrested for alleged domestic violence. Nikki Bella's husband was in Napa, California, and had been booked into the Napa County Jail. No details about the arrest were known beyond this.

Now, TMZ has provided a further update on the situation. The new report states that the alleged victim is cooperating with the police. The investigators are looking at whether there's a history of domestic violence as well. A rep from the Sheriff's office communicated that the alleged victim has been talking to investigators openly so far.

A further update stated that there might be other witnesses in the case. Police spoke to them when they arrived at the scene and allegedly arrested Chigvintsev for felony corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant. The report further stated that for such an arrest, the injury had to be visible.

Chigvintsev, the Dancing with the Stars pro, is married to Nikki Bella. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether the WWE star is the alleged victim, as the name has been withheld.

The Sheriff's office is planning to discuss the case with prosecutors. Among the topics addressed, they will also be talking about bringing potential criminal charges against Chigvintsev.

