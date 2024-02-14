Undisputed Kingdom member says he suffered a broken nose after AEW star's running b**t attack

A member of Undisputed Kingdom recently revealed what the most painful hit he had taken was. Funnily, this was from a man who was known more as a manager than an in-ring competitor. This was Roderick Strong, and he was talking about Prince Nana.

Nana serves as the manager of The Mogul Embassy, the faction led by top star Swerve Strickland. He is usually recognized as the man who negotiates the faction's matches and provides great entertainment to the fans through his iconic dance to Swerve's theme song.

In a recent interview with Alicia Atout, Roderick Strong spoke about one of the most painful hits he had ever taken. He revealed that this happened when Prince Nana hit him with a running hip and backside to his face, which ended up breaking his nose. He did not expect the speed at which Nana performed the move, and it eventually hit him hard.

"Prince Nana actually one time did like the running b**t into my face, and broke my nose. That was super painful... I just didn't expect it to be so much, just so much speed, and I don't know what I was thinking." [10:44-11:04]

Undisputed Kingdom have their eyes set on their first major target

For a few weeks now, Undisputed Kingdom has had its eyes set on a certain AEW title. This would be Orange Cassidy's International Championship.

At the Dynamite after Worlds End pay-per-view, Adam Cole revealed that they had plans to go after more championship gold, with Wardlow going after the world title, and Roderick Strong going after another title.

For some time now, the faction has been pestering Cassidy and The Best Friends. Although they have their match booked for Revolution already, this has not prevented them from wreaking havoc.

Last Friday on Rampage, Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett faced Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero. Chaos wanted retribution after Adam Cole and his faction took out their friend Chuck Taylor a few days ago. In the end, Undisputed Kingdom would come out on top, and they had the last laugh, as they put Romero through two steel chairs.

They were not finished though, and on Collision a few days later, they made an appearance following Orange Cassidy's win over Tomohiro Ishii and attacked Cassidy. It seems they want to make sure they have the advantage at Revolution.

Do you think Roderick Strong wins the title at the pay-per-view?

