Unfortunate news for Mercedes Moné ahead of AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Moné has shared a personal update ahead of AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru tomorrow night. It seems that this will impact her upcoming blockbuster match.

Tomorrow's show will take place in the CEO's hometown of Boston. She will be in action in a dream match against Athena as part of the semifinals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The winner will advance to the finals, which are set to take place at Double or Nothing next month.

A couple of days ago, Mercedes Moné revealed that her gear for the show was still stuck in customs, and she hoped it would arrive in time. She has provided an update, and it's not a good one, as she mentioned that DHL has yet to bring her gear over for the show. She still hopes that it will arrive on time.

"Ok @DHLGlobal is really playing with my feelings but I’m gonna live by faith and not by fear that my gear will get here before #AEWDynamite #aewspringbreakthru 🙏🏾" Mercedes wrote.

Mercedes Moné is excited for her match with Athena

Mercedes Moné briefly broke character to talk about her match with Athena and how, despite their recent feud, this was still a match she had been looking forward to for some time now.

During her appearance on Boston's Touchy and Hardy radio show on 98.5 The Sports Hub, she talked about taking on the Fallen Goddess, revealing that it had been a dream match of hers even before her time in WWE.

"I’m going to be performing and wrestling against Athena, who is the longest Ring of Honor champion of all time. She’s held this title for over 800 days. Insane. And she is one of the greatest women’s wrestlers of all time. So I have goosebumps for tomorrow. It’s been one of my dream matches. Before I even made it to the WWE, I had my eyes on Athena. So this is something for me that I’m really, really excited for.” [H/T:F4WOnline]

Both women stand as the two dominant champions across AEW and ROH, and this match will end the undefeated streak of one of them. Not only will they go one step closer to a world title shot, but this match will finally settle the score between them.

