Unfortunate update on AEW star

An AEW star recently shared an unfortunate health update amid his absence from in-ring action. He was active in Ring of Honor before his hiatus.

Anthony Henry needs to undergo surgery on his arm. He joined All Elite Wrestling in 2021 after a brief run in WWE. The 41-year-old star wrestled his last match in Ring of Honor in October 2024. He was defeated by Gabe Kidd in an NJPW Strong Openweight Title bout.

After suffering an injury, Anthony Henry has been out of action for nearly six months. He underwent surgery on his arm but needs to go under the knife again due to some complications.

On X/Twitter, the All Elite Wrestling star shared that he was set to have his second surgery on March 13. Henry also assured fans that he would be back sooner rather than later.

"I, unfortunately, have to undergo a second surgery. I haven't been able to supinate [rotate] my arm since the surgery. New boney pieces grew in the area and is blocking the joint from moving normally. Surgery is [on] 3/13. Recovery is short, so I'll still see you all sooner than later," Henry wrote.

AEW star recently opened up on suffering multiple injuries

AEW star Anthony Henry suffered a broken jaw in early 2024 and was released from the company before being re-hired. Unfortunately, he got hurt again in October 2024.

On the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Anthony Henry opened up about sustaining multiple injuries in 2024.

"2024 was not kind to me, obviously. It’s weird because in the 22 years that I’ve done this, I’ve never really had a substantial injury."

Henry further reflected on the injury he sustained during his match against Gabe Kidd in ROH.

"It was a clean pop, like it was off the bone. But I didn’t feel it, that’s the weird thing. Neither one of my injuries, they didn’t hurt.”

Anthony Henry has been a valuable member of the Ring of Honor roster for quite some time. Only time will tell when he will be back in action.

