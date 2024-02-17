Unfortunate update on AEW star - Reports

AEW is dealing with an unfortunate injury update as another major star could be out of the ring for up to one year.

Kota Ibushi originally debuted with the company at Blood & Guts 2023, helping The Elite defeat The Blackpool Combat Club in a ten-man match. He then worked in multi-man losses at All In: London and at WrestleDream, but was on the winning end in his last AEW match on the November 15 Dynamite as he teamed with Kenny Omega, Paul Wight, and Chris Jericho for a Street Fight win over Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher, and Brian Cage.

The Golden Star's last All Elite match came the same day his contract was announced, despite being signed at Blood & Guts. Ibushi then returned to Pro Wrestling NOAH for his first match in more than 11.5 years on January 2 of this year. Ibushi suffered injuries to both ankles during the match, but was able to finish and defeat Naomichi Marufuji.

Ibushi took to X this week and revealed that he underwent ankle surgery, and that his full recovery would take 6-12 months. He then mentioned how he will be "cured" in 3 months, but later stated in a follow-up tweet that he will be out for 4 months. To add to that, today's update from The Wrestling Observer notes that Ibushi actually plans to be out for 6-12 months.

If everything goes as expected, the 41-year-old could make his return to the All Elite ring as soon as mid-August, or as late as February 2025.

Kota Ibushi's unique AEW contract

AEW signed Kota Ibushi to a contract that will allow him many perks, such as the ability to live in Japan.

Ibushi's contract was announced this past November, but he revealed that the deal was actually signed in June 2023. His contract signing came after he teamed with Kenny Omega, Adam Page, Nick Jackson, and Matt Jackson to defeat Jon Moxley, PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler YUTA, and Konosuke Takeshita at the Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite.

The Golden Star noted last Fall that his deal with Tony Khan's company is not full-time, but he has dedicated his life to the company. He also mentioned then that he will not be wrestling in Japan, but he is there to train and go to school.

However, Ibushi also stated in an interview that the deal allows him to stay in Japan and to work for other promotions. The 41-year-old also asked All Elite officials to reduce the number of matches on his contract so that he will not have to travel to the United States as often.

The same day he tweeted about not being full-time with AEW but being dedicated, he later posted a follow-up and cleared a few things up.

"I would like to make a slight correction. My current contract is with AEW. I think AEW is the best in the world. That's why I want to seize the opportunity in America or AEW and make it an even greater organization," he wrote.

The Japanese legend was not under contract to NJPW for most of last year, so he worked for various promotions, such as Game Changer Wrestling.

Besides the AEW and NOAH matches in late 2023, Ibushi's most recent matches were his official debut for GCW. He defeated Mike Bailey on March 30 at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport 9 event from GCW, and the next night he defeated Joey Janela at Janela's Spring Break 7 event, also put on by GCW.

