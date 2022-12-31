Unfortunate update on former 3-time WWE World Champion's future in AEW

WWE legend Matt Hardy is unsure about Jeff Hardy's future in AEW.

Jeff Hardy joined AEW in March 2022, running in to help his brother Matt, who was attacked by the Andrade Family Office (Andrade El Idolo, Private Party, and The Butcher and The Blade). The Charismatic Enigma went on to have numerous matches in the company, including a memorable No Disqualifications match against Darby Allin.

His final match for AEW came at Double or Nothing 2022 when the Hardys defeated the Young Bucks. On June 19, the company announced that the former WWE Champion was arrested on a DUI charge and was suspended without pay. Since then, Jeff has been missing from professional wrestling.

Speaking on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former WWE tag team champion commented on his brother's future in AEW.

"Just very unfortunate, things that happened with Jeff," Matt Hardy said. "Hopefully it is something that is, he is going to make into a positive and he's going to turn everything around in his life and he can come back and be better and we'll see. I don't know. I don't know. Maybe he comes back, maybe he doesn't. But, you know, we were scheduled to do all kinds of things during that summer." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Matt Hardy's wife commented on her husband's position in AEW

Matt Hardy has not been featured on AEW television too often in recent months. His last appearance came during the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal on December 8, when Ricky Starks defeated Brian Cage, Dalton Castle, Dustin Rhodes, Ethan Page, Jungle Boy, Kip Sabian, Lee Moriarty, Matt Hardy, Orange Cassidy, Shawn Dean, and The Butcher.

Prior to that, his last singles match on Dynamite came in August 2022, when he lost to Christian Cage. During a recent interview, Reby Hardy commented on her husband's current position in the company.

"You know, I don’t want to speak for him [Matt Hardy]. But he is, he’s happy there, and not as happy as he could be. You know, some circumstances are out of his control. But he’s making the best of it and he is happy. He’s very happy there and he’s grateful to be there." [H/T: PWMania]

Matt Hardy joined All Elite Wrestling on the March 18, 2022, episode of Dynamite during the pandemic to much fanfare. He was part of the memorable Stadium Stampede match and enjoyed a lot of TV time as the leader of the Hardy Family Office.

Since Jeff Hardy's arrest, Matt Hardy has seen his television time reduce. Could Tony Khan have any plans for the tag team specialist? Sounds off in the comments section below!

Remember the cameraman that Bray Wyatt attacked? He broke his silence right here.

Poll : 0 votes