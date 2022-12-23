"Some circumstances are out of his control" - Matt Hardy's wife spills the beans on how her husband feels about his position in AEW

AEW has a roster stacked with some of the most well-known and experienced stars, with Matt Hardy being one of the most prominent veterans. His wife Reby Hardy briefly touched on how he currently feels about his role in All Elite Wrestling.

Matt Hardy made his debut for AEW shortly after parting ways with WWE in 2020 and initially debuted with his "Broken Matt" persona. The star notably took part in the first Stadium Stampede match, before undergoing numerous other gimmick changes.

During her exclusive interview with PWMania, Reby gave her take on Matt's overall attitude toward the promotion.

“You know, I don’t want to speak for him. But he is, he’s happy there, and not as happy as he could be. You know, some circumstances are out of his control. But he’s making the best of it and he is happy. He’s very happy there and he’s grateful to be there.” (H/T: PWMania)

Matt Hardy is currently under the thumb of The Firm who seem to be doing their best to knock him at every angle. During a recent episode of his podcast, the star teased undergoing a gimmick or persona change.

Reby Hardy recently answered speculation on possibly joining Matt Hardy in AEW

Matt Hardy recently took on Jeff Jarrett outside of All Elite Wrestling, and had his wife, Reby, at his side as his manager. Soon after, many speculated that Hardy could be accompanied at ringside by his wife.

During the same interview, Reby shot down the idea of joining Matt in AEW because of her full-time role as a mother.

“There was [sic] some talks of possibly doing some sort of intergender tag match with his girl and me and Matt, but, I wouldn’t go that crazy.But I would say: never say never. I feel like my place in wrestling is more behind the scenes. I got the four kids.” (H/T: PWMania)

During Matt's tenure with IMPACT Wrestling, his wife played an integral role in his character. It remains to be seen if Reby will ever return to wrestling as either an in-ring competitor or even to manage Hardy at ringside.

