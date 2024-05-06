Unfortunate update on former AEW champion; major dream match cancelled

A former AEW champion has reportedly been sidelined with yet another injury in what has turned out to be a nightmare scenario. As a result of that, a dream match been called off.

The star is none other than Rey Fenix. The masked superstar came back from a long injury layoff last week and successfully defeated The Beast Mortos in a hard hitting match. That match was his first in six months and he showed no signs of ring rust.

He was set to take on his tag team partner and brother Pentagon Jr. at the House of Glory's Cinco De Mayo event in a brother vs. brother match. But it has now been revealed that the match won't happen as he was apparently not cleared to compete. Penta will now take on Laredo Kid in the main event of the show.

This will come as a bitter blow to the former AEW International Champion and he will surely be hoping that it is not something serious.

Jacob Fatu praised AEW stars Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero

Jacob Fatu, reportedly signed to WWE, is someone that has wrestled a lot of tag teams outside the company and he has now given a glowing endorsement of Rey Fenix and his brother, Penta El Zero Miedo.

Fatu was replying to a post which showed him wrestling Penta at the Republic of Lucha event. He wrote about how much he admired the tag team and called the AEW stars as his Usos.

“One of my favorite matches from last year @PENTAELZEROM @ReyFenixMx MY BROTHERS LOVE MY USOS!” he wrote.

Given that they received such a glowing endorsement from a WWE star, it will be interesting to see how the tag team of Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo perform once they are at full strength.