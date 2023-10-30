Unseen NSFW footage of Toni Storm from AEW Collision surfaces online and fans went wild!

Fans had their eyes on AEW star Toni Storm's antics during a recent episode of Collision.

The latest episode of Collision featured AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida defending her title against Abadon in a Halloween-themed street fight. While, Shida managed to retain her title, it was Toni Storm who stole the spotlight, with her antics ringside.

Toni Storm came out to the ring after the match, and posed on the announcer desk, while Shida yelled at her. Storm then began eating an orange, but fans in the arena noticed something different. A fan posted a video on Twitter from a different angle that showed Storm laying on the commentary desk.

She had taken the orange out of her trunks, and passed it to Tony Schiavone, and then ate another one. Some fans on Twitter reacted to Storm's antics with a mix of with hilarious memes, while others suggested that she left WWE just to do that. Some fans didn't like the whole thing, calling it "disgusting."

WWE veteran Bully Ray praised AEW star Toni Storm's new gimmick

AEW star Toni Storm is receiving praise, from both fans and critics alike, for her new character 'Timeless Toni Storm'. It seems she has gained a fan in Bully Ray with her new gimmick.

Speaking in an interview, Bully Ray praised AEW star Toni Storm for her character work.

"I love what she's doing right now," he said. "The whole British thing, I really, really enjoyed it ... The match between Toni Storm and Saraya was entertaining, I really do," Bully Ray said.

Since losing her title to Hikaru Shida, Storm's on-screen persona has undergone a noticeable shift, triggering a significant change in her character. This transformation has been well-received by both fans and critics.

It will be interesting to see what Tony Khan has in store for Toni Storm's new character.

