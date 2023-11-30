Unseen photo during MJF's promo from AEW Dynamite has fans deeply concerned

MJF is the current AEW World Champion, and as the champ, he carries a lot of weight on his shoulders. The audience loves him as a heel, and he is one of the few professional wrestlers who organically over with the audience.

Fans also have an eye on his matches and exactly how many he draws to the venues that he books his matches in. Recently, one keen-eyed social account posted a photo of the venue where The Salt of the Earth cut a promo, which showed several rows of seats empty. X (formerly Twitter) accounts were quick to react to the picture.

Social media reacted to a pic showing empty seats at AEW venue

MJF and Tony Khan are routinely criticized for not bringing numbers to AEW

MJF might be personally on a roll. As the AEW World Champion, he's been featured twice on the merchandise best-selling list for his company, but the product ratings are not much impressive. Better Than You clashed with Kenny Omega for his championship with Kenny Omega at Collision, and it didn't increase the ratings drastically.

A wrestling promotion giving away a championship map for free on television is rare. Even the Jacksonville-based company's Continental Classic Tournament will see a new championship, the AEW Continental Championship, and a new champion at their pay-per-view, World's End, on December 30. The round-robin tournament's matches are taking place on Collision and Dynamite.

Tony Khan, the head booker and President of AEW, is routinely called out for the dismal numbers that his broadcasts put out at the ratings table. Collision and Dynamite have had a shocking stumble in the ratings, with their numbers standing down by a startling 40% to even 50% percent, as compared to the numbers just a year ago.

What do you think? What should MJF and Tony Khan do to increase the ratings and get more people into the venue?

