"Until we meet again" - AEW star Samoa Joe issues emotional statement

By Anurag Mukherjee
Published Aug 26, 2025 00:47 GMT
Former AEW World Champion, Samoa Joe [Image Credits: AEW
Former AEW World Champion, Samoa Joe [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

AEW champion Samoa Joe and his teammates successfully defended their titles recently at the company's latest international pay-per-view. Now, The Samoan Submission Machine has sent a message on social media to his fans in the United Kingdom.

Ad

After being challenged by the Bullet Club War Dogs to an AEW World Trios Title match at Forbidden Door 2025, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata battled Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney and Robbie X with their straps on the line last Sunday. The champions retained their belts, however, after The Samoan Suplex Machine planted the King of the Cruiserweights with his signature Muscle Buster.

Days after his performance in the O2 Arena in London, England, Joe took to Instagram a few hours ago to send a message to viewers and fans in the UK, professing his appreciation for them while acknowledging the support and love that the latter have showered him with. He also seemingly promised to return, writing in the caption:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Dearest United Kingdom 🇬🇧. , My love for you only pales in comparison to the love you show me. Until we meet again," posted Joe.

Is WWE mad at Paul Heyman? Check the story!

Check out Joe's IG post BELOW:

Ad

Incidentally, it was recently announced that AEW will be returning to the United Kingdom later this year in December, as it is scheduled to host Collision in the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales on the 13th and Dynamite in the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England on the 17th. It remains to be seen if the events will feature Samoa Joe in any capacity.

AEW's Samoa Joe is set to make his indie return

Before his prospective return to the UK on All Elite Wrestling television, Samoa Joe will be making his comeback to the independent circuit after almost a decade. It was recently announced that The Destroyer will be in action against Navajo Warrior in the latter's retirement match at IZW Long Live The King on November 8.

Ad
"Witness the final stop along the Navajo Warrior Retirement Tour when Samoa Joe comes to IZW to battle the legendary Navajo Warrior in his official retirement match! [Crown emoji] IZW LONG LIVE THE KING [Crown emoji] Samoa Joe vs. The Navajo Warrior The Last Mile Comes To An End," noted IZW's announcement.
Samoa Joe is set to return to the independent circuit this November [Image Credits: IZW&#039;s Facebook page]
Samoa Joe is set to return to the independent circuit this November [Image Credits: IZW's Facebook page]

It remains to be seen what lies next for the former World Champion and his trios partners on AEW programming moving forward.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Why re-signing Brock Lesnar was a mistake - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications