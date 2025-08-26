"Until we meet again" - AEW star Samoa Joe issues emotional statement

AEW champion Samoa Joe and his teammates successfully defended their titles recently at the company's latest international pay-per-view. Now, The Samoan Submission Machine has sent a message on social media to his fans in the United Kingdom. After being challenged by the Bullet Club War Dogs to an AEW World Trios Title match at Forbidden Door 2025, Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata battled Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney and Robbie X with their straps on the line last Sunday. The champions retained their belts, however, after The Samoan Suplex Machine planted the King of the Cruiserweights with his signature Muscle Buster. Days after his performance in the O2 Arena in London, England, Joe took to Instagram a few hours ago to send a message to viewers and fans in the UK, professing his appreciation for them while acknowledging the support and love that the latter have showered him with. He also seemingly promised to return, writing in the caption: &quot;Dearest United Kingdom 🇬🇧. , My love for you only pales in comparison to the love you show me. Until we meet again,&quot; posted Joe. Check out Joe's IG post BELOW: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIncidentally, it was recently announced that AEW will be returning to the United Kingdom later this year in December, as it is scheduled to host Collision in the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales on the 13th and Dynamite in the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, England on the 17th. It remains to be seen if the events will feature Samoa Joe in any capacity. AEW's Samoa Joe is set to make his indie returnBefore his prospective return to the UK on All Elite Wrestling television, Samoa Joe will be making his comeback to the independent circuit after almost a decade. It was recently announced that The Destroyer will be in action against Navajo Warrior in the latter's retirement match at IZW Long Live The King on November 8. &quot;Witness the final stop along the Navajo Warrior Retirement Tour when Samoa Joe comes to IZW to battle the legendary Navajo Warrior in his official retirement match! [Crown emoji] IZW LONG LIVE THE KING [Crown emoji] Samoa Joe vs. The Navajo Warrior The Last Mile Comes To An End,&quot; noted IZW's announcement.Samoa Joe is set to return to the independent circuit this November [Image Credits: IZW's Facebook page]It remains to be seen what lies next for the former World Champion and his trios partners on AEW programming moving forward.