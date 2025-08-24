AEW makes a blockbuster last-minute announcement for Forbidden Door 2025

AEW is on the verge of presenting its upcoming pay-per-view, Forbidden Door 2025, in London, England. The Tony Khan-led promotion has just announced a blockbuster multi-person bout for the much-anticipated event.This week on AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta of the Death Riders took on JetSpeed and Hiroshi Tanahashi in trios action. The bout came days ahead of the heel faction's imminent Lights Out Steel Cage warfare against the NJPW President and his team, which includes Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, and The Golden Lovers.Notably, The One True King hired &quot;mercenary&quot; Gabe Kidd, who will join the Death Riders and The Young Bucks inside the steel cage at the O2 Arena. He made an appearance this Wednesday alongside his Bullet Club War Dogs teammates to try and cost JetSpeed and Tanahashi, albeit unsuccessfully. The villainous alliance jumped the babyfaces afterward but was ultimately thwarted by Ospreay, Allin, and eventually The Opps, who arrived to even the odds.This weekend on AEW Collision, Kidd, alongside Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney, and Robbie X, shed light on their association with the Death Riders. The War Dogs then challenged Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata for their World Trios Championship at Forbidden Door, a bout that has since been made official for the pay-per-view's Zero Hour pre-show.&quot;#ForbiddenDoor ZERO HOUR LIVE, 11:30am ET / 8:30am PT TOMORROW MORNING [All Elite Wrestling] World Trios Titles The Opps vs Bullet Club War Dogs @SamoaJoe, @TrueWillieHobbs + @K_Shibata2022 fought off @ClarkConnors, @Robbie_X_ + Drilla Moloney in Scotland, now the Titles are on the line TOMORROW,&quot; tweeted the X/Twitter profile of All Elite Wrestling.Check out the match graphic below:It remains to be seen whether The Opps will successfully retain their straps this coming Sunday.Match results for this week's AEW CollisionThe August 23 edition of Saturday Night Collision aired from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The card for the episode presented a total of eight matches, the results of which have been summarized below:Hiromu Takahashi, Top Flight, and Scorpio Sky defeated Hechicero, Josh Alexander, Lance Archer, and Rocky Romero of the Don Callis FamilyMegan Bayne defeated Isla DawnQueen Aminata and Willow Nightingale defeated Julia Hart and Skye Blue of The Triangle of MadnessZack Sabre Jr. defeated Max CasterKonosuke Takeshita defeated Tomohiro IshiiBig Bill defeated Mark AndrewsGates of Agony defeated The Grizzled Young VeteransThe Young Bucks defeated Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong of ParagonCard for this weekend's Saturday Night Collision [Source: All Elite Wrestling on X/Twitter]It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and his creative team have planned for viewers at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025.