Update on AEW star Cash Wheeler's status following criminal charges- reports

A new report has surfaced regarding the status of AEW star Cash Wheeler amidst criminal charges against him. It was also revealed that he was summoned for a court hearing.

The FTR member was charged with aggravated assault back in August by the circuit court of Orange County, Florida, which caused some questions regarding his status for the AEW All In event at that time. He pled not guilty to the charges and was summoned to court. Ultimately, there were no decisions regarding the case, and he got to appear at the Wembley event.

According to PWInsider, it was reported that the court would be pushing forward with filing the charges against Cash Wheeler. They also shared the penalties the AEW star could face. He could serve up to five years in jail, probation time of the same amount, and a potential fine of up to $5,000. His court hearing was also set for February 20th.

Bret Hart credits Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and CM Punk for keeping his legacy alive

Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart spoke about how his legacy is still alive due to some major stars who often pay tribute to him.

Although the trio now compete for different promotions, Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, and CM Punk often give credit and pay tribute to the Hitman for being one of the best to ever do it. During their time in AEW, they would often be vocal about this, and they'd even pull off some of his moves in the ring.

Speaking to Fox Sports Australia, Hart brought up how the three stars have constantly been talking about him and how he appreciated the gestures.

"I seem to be as revered or popular as I’ve ever been - and it’s maybe because of the salutes I’ve been getting from guys like [CM] Punk and FTR. Different wrestlers have mentioned my name, or do something that I did in the ring as a nod or a salute to me, and I appreciate all that. I think CM Punk alone has done a lot to remind wrestling fans to take a look back at some of the stuff that I was doing, and how good it was," Bret Hart said. [H/T Fox Sports Australia]

In the case of Cash Wheeler, it remains to be seen how this all goes down. If found guilty, the case could have major repercussions for his career and could even be the end of FTR for a long stretch of time.

