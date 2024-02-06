WWE legend Bret Hart credits CM Punk and FTR for keeping his legacy

Bret Hart is one of the best wrestlers to have ever stepped foot in the squared circle. It can be said that no one can possibly match the former WWE Superstar's charisma and technical abilities that he showcased while he was in his peak wrestling days.

Recently, The Hitman praised AEW's FTR, consisting of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood, as well as WWE Superstar CM Punk.

The WWE legend has been retired from wrestling for more than two decades now. Despite being retired, FTR and CM Punk fondly pay tribute to the veteran whenever they get an opportunity.

During a recent interview with Fox Sports Australia, The Hitman talked about how he felt after receiving tributes from FTR and Punk, as well as from other wrestlers.

"I seem to be as revered or popular as I’ve ever been - and it’s maybe because of the salutes I’ve been getting from guys like [CM] Punk, and FTR, different wrestlers have mentioned my name, or do something that I did in the ring as a nod or a salute to me, and I appreciate all that. I think CM Punk alone has done a lot to remind wrestling fans to take a look back at some of the stuff that I was doing, and how good it was," Bret Hart said. [H/T Fox Sports Australia]

It would be interesting to see whether The Hitman makes any surprise appearance in WWE in the upcoming future.

Bret Hart heaped praise on Rhea Ripley

While speaking with Fox Sports Australia, Bret Hart lauded Rhea Ripley's character. The Hitman believes Ripley puts "realism" in wrestling.

“I really like her a lot. I really like her poise, her staying in character and sort of living her – she seems like she’s adapted a character that’s fun to play, and she’s playing into that, full tilt. She’s putting that realism into it; that’s what I miss in a lot of wrestling today, just making it feel more real, and she makes it feel pretty real all the time," Bret Hart said.

What the future has in store for Mami remains to be seen.

