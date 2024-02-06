Bret Hart claims current WWE star brought "realism" back to wrestling

Bret Hart is a favorite of many contemporary WWE Superstars. Some of his work in the global juggernaut wrestling promotion during the 1990s remains a benchmark to young talents even today.

During a recent interview with Fox Sports Australia, The Hitman revealed that he is a huge fan of Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Ripley's ability to stay in character and her in-ring style, among other things, is why Hart feels she is one of the best in the business today. Furthermore, the former WWE Champion added that the Aussie brought "realism" back to wrestling, something that has been lacking for years:

“I really like her a lot. I really like her poise, her staying in character and sort of living her – she seems like she’s adapted a character that’s fun to play, and she’s playing into that, full tilt.”

The Hitman continued:

“She’s putting that realism into it; that’s what I miss in a lot of wrestling today, just making it feel more real, and she makes it feel pretty real all the time.”

WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth is scheduled to emanate from the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, on February 24th. Ripley is yet to be booked for the show, but there are a ton of superstars from the red brand's roster who are gunning for the Women's World Title.

Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax for the Women's World Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth?

Per several sources, including most recently, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer, the company is cooking up a championship match between Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax at an upcoming Elimination Chamber 2024 in Australia.

Their feud has been brewing for months since Jax made her full-time return to WWE in September 2023. Ripley was the first female she targeted on the night she returned. The seeds for the upcoming showdown were already planted last week on RAW as well. The Irresistible Force interrupted Ripley's entrance as the latter was going to confront Bayley and Damage CTRL.

The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner wound up choosing IYO SKY on SmackDown this past Friday night as her WrestleMania 40 challenge. This means the Judgment Day star is left without an opponent.

What are your thoughts on the potential matchup between Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax? Let us know in the comments section below!

