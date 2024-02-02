Rhea Ripley's next opponent is 39-year-old star - Reports

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is looking forward to taking her title to WrestleMania 40. After Royal Rumble 2024, she will be in action at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. The high-profile PLE will be the last stop before Showcase of the Immortals and will be hosted from Ripley's home country, Australia, at the Optus Stadium on February 24.

Ever since defeating Charlotte Flair at last year's Mania, Mami has successfully defended her championship against the likes of Ivy Nile, Natayla, Zelina Vega, Shayna Baszler, Zoey Stark, Raquel Rodiguez and Nia Jax (the latter four names were beaten at the 2023 Crown Jewel in a Fatal-5-Way match).

The wrestling world may have witnessed a tease of the Judgment Day member's upcoming opponent when Jax laid out the champion. The 39-year-old star asserted to Bayley that she should stay out of her way and not challenge Rhea Ripley at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Irresistible Force and The Eradicator have never faced each other in a singles competition, and the premium live event in Perth can be a stage for the two women. According to Dave Meltzer in his Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is cooking up a championship match between Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax at an upcoming Elimination Chamber 2024 in Australia.

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley is open to defending her WWE title in a barbaric match

As mentioned earlier, The Judgment Day member is going to defend her championship at the Elimination Chamber. However, she is not among picky eaters and just wants a fight.

Speaking on NotSamWrestling, Ripley was asked about putting her title on the line in the traditional Elimination Chamber bout. The champ replied she had no problem stepping into that steel cage of pain, whoever her opponent might be:

"I'd be down for it. I've done it before. Let's be honest here. I love a bit of brutality. Give me some steel. Give me some weapons. Give me some pods. I don't care. I love all that stuff. I live for this."

Watch the full video below:

Only time will tell if WWE books Mami in a six-woman Elimination Chamber match for the title or in a singles match against Nia Jax.

Do you want to see Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax at WWE Elimination Chamber PLE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.