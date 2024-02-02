Rhea Ripley is ready to defend title in barbaric match

Rhea Ripley is open to defending her Women's World Championship in a barbaric match.

Ever since winning the Women's World title, Rhea has proven herself to be a dominating force in the women's division. She has defeated and destroyed anyone who stepped in her path.

The Eradicator has also often put the women's locker room on notice regarding who is at the top of the food chain. Hence, it should come as no surprise that Mami is open to fighting anyone in any type of match.

With WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 set to take place in Perth, Australia, reports have started circulating regarding the show and Rhea's potential opponent. However, The Judgment Day member doesn't seem to be bothered about who or the type of match she will have at the show.

Speaking to Sam Roberts of NotSamWrestling, Rhea was asked if she would be open to defending her title in the Elimination Chamber match. To this, Ripley replied that she doesn't mind stepping into the sadistic structure to defend her title.

"I'd be down for it. I've done it before. Let's be honest here. I love a bit of brutality. Give me some steel. Give me some weapons. Give me some pods. I don't care. I love all that stuff. I live for this." [H/T Fightful]

Rhea Ripley opened up about her initial days in WWE

Ripley first signed with the WWE in 2017. Although she was considered the future of the women's division, her initial days didn't go as planned, and it took her several years to reach the level she is at now.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Ripley opened up about her early struggles trying to fit in WWE.

"Yeah, so when I signed, I was 20 and I was very terrified of scr*wing up. I feel like there was a certain mold for the women's division, and I felt like I had to fit that mold. So I kept my long hair, I hid behind it, that was like my safety, but it wasn't me. At the end of the day, I needed to step out of my comfort zone a little bit to embrace the 'me' I'm supposed to be," Ripley said.

The journey may have been long, but Rhea Ripley is where she belongs now - at the top of the women's division.

