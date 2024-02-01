Rhea Ripley opens up on terrifying start to WWE career

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently opened up about her initial struggles in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ripley signed for WWE in 2017 and started performing on the company's developmental brand, where she won the inaugural NXT UK Women's Championship and NXT Women's Championship. The Eradicator debuted on the main roster in 2021 and has since become one of the biggest names in the Stamford-based promotion. Many fans and critics have appreciated her current work as part of The Judgment Day.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Rhea Ripley talked about her character change in WWE. The Women's World Champion said she was terrified of making a mistake when signing with the company.

Ripley added that she stepped out of her comfort zone to be herself.

"Yeah, so when I signed, I was 20 and I was very terrified of scr*wing up. I feel like there was a certain mold for the women's division, and I felt like I had to fit that mold. So I kept my long hair, I hid behind it, that was like my safety, but it wasn't me. At the end of the day, I needed to step out of my comfort zone a little bit to embrace the 'me' I'm supposed to be," Ripley said.

You can check out the interview in the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley talked about her bond with Dominik Mysterio

During a recent interview on NotSam Wrestling LIVE, Rhea Ripley said that her bond with Dominik Mysterio and other Judgment Day teammates grew stronger after they started spending more time together in WWE and outside.

"But I don't know, it sort of just, it grew more and more. We were on screen together. I mean, you end up spending more time with the people you work with and the people you surround yourself with. We travel together, we work together, we are a family. So, it was only a matter of time before that bond sort of grew with all of us, not just between Dom and I, but all of us," Ripley said.

Some fans want to see a match between Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40. It remains to be seen what the company has planned for the Judgment Day star's future.

Do you think The Man could dethrone The Eradicator at The Show of Shows? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Chris Van Vliet and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here