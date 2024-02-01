Rhea Ripley says current WWE Superstar fell madly in love with her: "I can't blame him"

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently opened up about her relationship with Dominik Mysterio.

Dominik and his father, Rey Mysterio, initially feuded with Judgment Day. The former NXT North American Champion was attacked by Ripley multiple times before he turned heel and attacked his dad and Edge at Clash at the Castle in September 2022. The 26-year-old then joined the heal faction and became Ripley's on-screen boyfriend.

Speaking on Notsam Wrestling LIVE, the Women's World Champion addressed her relationship with Dominik. Mami claimed Dirty Dom fell madly in love with her after she choked the latter with her legs.

"[Did you kind of realize instantly that there was an incredible on-screen chemistry between you and Dominik?] No, not really. It was actually quite awkward to start with. We hadn't really talked to each other much before I mean it was a simple like, 'Hello, how are you?' every now and then when we saw each other. But apart from that, I mean, we didn't really have a conversation until I started, you know, choking him out with my legs and he fell madly in love with me. I don't blame him," she said.

The WWE Superstar added:

"But I don't know, it sort of just, it grew more and more. We were on screen together. I mean, you end up spending more time with the people you work with and the people you surround yourself with. We travel together, we work together, we are a family. So, it was only a matter of time before that bond sort of grew with all of us, not just between Dom and I, but all of us." [5:20 - 6:10]

WWE stars Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are both engaged in real-life

While Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are in an on-screen relationship, the two superstars are engaged in real life. The former NXT North American Champion is engaged to his high school sweetheart, Marie Juliette.

Meanwhile, The Eradicator is engaged to former WWE Superstar and current AEW star Buddy Matthews. The latter is rumored to be heading back to the Stamford-based company.

Several former superstars have recently returned to WWE to reunite with their spouses, including Charlotte Flair's husband, Andrade, and Jimmy Usos' wife, Naomi. Matthews could also be looking to do the same.

