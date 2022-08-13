Update on backstage relationship between AEW's Tony Khan and major wrestling promotion

AEW boss Tony Khan apparently left out some details regarding a public announcement about NWA, which did not sit right with the latter promotion's President, Billy Corgan.

The National Wrestling Association has previously collaborated with AEW several times. For instance, in 2020, Thunder Rosa (then-NWA World Women's Champion) challenged then-All Elite Women's Champion Hikaru Shida, which ended in a win for the latter.

Last year, Tony Khan spoke about his contribution in helping the women's division of NWA. He had apparently paid many people who wrestled at the all-women Empowerrr pay-per-view.

However, the All Elite President seemingly told only one side of the story, according to Billy Corgan. While speaking to Fightful Select, the latter said the following in regards to the matter:

"The fact that he [Khan] went public with something and the other part of the equation was he talked about stuff without giving the other end of the equation... If I don’t tell you the other end of the deal that was made, well, that does sound like it was kind of a one way street. But that’s not the deal... I don’t think I should talk about the other end of the deal, but let’s put it this way—there was another end of the deal that he conveniently didn’t mention," Corgan claimed. (H/T: WrestlingHeadlines)

However, he continued:

"I don’t have any issue with Tony. I think Tony’s done a tremendous job. Tony’s made it easier for me to operate in wrestling. When I go into business meetings with networks and talk to them, they look at AEW’s success as an indication that the market is shifting, that WWE doesn’t control the market like they did for twenty years. So I can only thank Tony [for making it easier] for me,” Billy added.

Since last year, there have been no instances of NWA collaborating with AEW. It remains to be seen if the relationship between the two promotions will stay amicable in the future.

AEW President Tony Khan recently made a bold statement regarding WWE Creative Control changes

According to Tony Khan, the Jacksonville-based promotion will apparently profit from the changes in WWE under Triple H's regime.

In an interview with DAZN, the All Elite president admitted that WWE has been better lately. Khan claimed that the change in creative could attract a bigger audience. The promotions might also see old fans coming back due to the "good wrestling on TV."

With Triple H slowly making subtle changes in the Stamford-based promotion, only time will tell if AEW can stand up equally to the competition.

