Update on Cesaro's AEW status after WWE departure – Reports

Cesaro shockingly exited WWE after 11 long years. A recent report broke early this morning confirming the star's departure from WWE.

AEW has made its name as an alternative since its establishment in 2019. As such, there could be a chance that Cesaro becomes All Elite. A recent report from Dave Meltzer at Wrestling Observer Newsletter shed some light on this developing story:

"He also hadn’t gotten any backdoor AEW offer when he was negotiating so it wasn’t that he got a better offer elsewhere. That isn’t saying AEW may not make an offer now that he’s a free agent. Right now he’s he’s leaving the promotion unless something changes. This was more of a WWE decision than a Cesaro decision in the sense he wasn’t looking to leave like others were, but they made an offer he didn’t like. He is free to go anywhere immediately."

"We haven’t heard anything about him and AEW, which has made a lot of good working additions who are younger. He’d be perfect for NJPW in my mind but until things get back to normal in Japan it’s not really something he could do past working Strong, which no doubt he could do right now, but it’s so much less money." (H/T: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

Eddie Kingston doesn't think Cesaro has the b***s to come to AEW

Current AEW star Eddie Kingston took to Twitter shortly after the news of Cesaro's WWE departure broke. The Mad King dropped a Tweet hinting back at his past comments about the Swiss Superman:

Drain Bamager #FreeMustafaAli @DrainBamager The way Eddie Kingston has been telling the whole word that he's got a legit beef with Claudio.



I mean just look at these two gentlemen, how can that be the case? The way Eddie Kingston has been telling the whole word that he's got a legit beef with Claudio.I mean just look at these two gentlemen, how can that be the case? https://t.co/NwzMjpralm

At this stage, it's unclear if Kingston and Cesaro indeed have problems, but they could likely be addressed if the latter signs with AEW.

