Potential rumor killer on another AEW star requesting release from Tony Khan's promotion

It seems like the rumors of AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa requesting her release from Tony Khan's promotion are indeed false.

Malakai Black was recently granted a "conditional" release from All Elite Wrestling days after requesting it from Khan, owing to issues in his personal life and frustrations with his booking.

Despite Khan's belief that the House of Black leader was integral to his vision of the company's long-term future, the former NXT Champion was eventually allowed to pack his bags.

Soon after, rumors about Thunder Rosa requesting a release began spreading like wildfire on social media. The AEW Women's Champion has been the talk of the town in recent weeks due to her real-life tensions with many performers, most notably her long-time rival Britt Baker, and Jamie Hayter.

However, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio has clarified that there's not an iota of truth to Rosa asking for her release. Check it out below:

"Thunder Rosa did not request her release," tweeted Bryan Alvarez

Thunder Rosa could return to face Toni Storm in AEW

A few days before All Out 2022, Thunder Rosa announced that she would be unable to compete at the show as she was taking time off from the promotion due to a back injury.

A four-way match for the pay-per-view was announced in her absence, where Toni Storm became the interim Women's Champion.

As such, it's safe to assume that when Rosa returns to the company, it could lead to a match with Storm to crown the undisputed champion. The duo earlier clashed at AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door, where Thunder Rosa defeated the former WWE star.

Given how well-received their previous match was, fans can be assured that their upcoming bout will also be nothing less than spectacular.

Are you excited to see a rematch between Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm? Sound off in the comments section below.

