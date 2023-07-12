Update on WWE legend returning during SummerSlam weekend

In an exciting turn of events, former WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy is gearing up to make a special appearance during the highly anticipated SummerSlam weekend.

Hardy is set to debut for Game Changer Wrestling, a promotion that has been rapidly gaining popularity. In a recent announcement, GCW revealed that Jeff Hardy will be making his debut and is scheduled to appear at the August 4 show in Detroit, Michigan, just a day before WWE SummerSlam.

However, GCW took to Twitter to clarify that while Hardy will be present at the event, he won't be wrestling. Despite fans' hopes for an in-ring performance, this appearance gives fans a chance to see the iconic Jeff Hardy up close and personal.

"Note: Jeff will be appearing in person on the show but he is not wrestling," GCW's offical handle tweeted.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy teases potential matches with real-life brothers' tag teams

Legendary WWE tag team The Hardy Boyz have established themselves as a prominent tag team in All Elite Wrestling's competitive tag team division. While the duo has significantly impacted AEW, fans are now curious about their potential appearance in Ring of Honor.

In an intriguing revelation on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy Podcast, The Broken One discussed the tag team division and expressed his desire to face another pair of real-life brothers.

"I heard at one point, you know, maybe some buzz about having actual blood brothers all locked up in a match. It's interesting because there are several sets of blood brothers in aew there's us, The Gunns. There's The [Young] Bucks and then there's Penta & Fenix. So who knows? We'll see what ends up happening, but yeah, I think another match with Penta & Fenix, we have wrestled them before, but I think that would be fun to do a little program with those guys," Hardy said.

It remains to be seen if the Hardy Boyz will cross paths with the Lucha Brothers or other sibling tag teams for a match.

