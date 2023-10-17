"USA network just confirmed it", "It’s happening" - Fans think WWE accidentally spilled the beans on former RAW Superstar's return

WWE fans are in a frenzy over what they believe to be a major hint regarding the return of former RAW Superstar CM Punk.

For weeks, there have been teases of the Straight Edge Superstar's comeback being dropped on WWE programs. From Shinsuke Nakamura using GTS to Seth Rollins making various references to Punk, the anticipation surrounding the Best in the World continues. Despite conflicting reports, the excitement refuses to die down among the fans.

The latest spark to the fire came from an unexpected source: the official USA Network's Instagram account. The account commented, 'Best in the World,' on a clip from last week's RAW, featuring Shinsuke Nakamura executing the GTS on Ricochet, teasing the former WWE Champion's return.

This comment set social media on fire, with many interpreting it as a subtle confirmation of CM Punk's return to WWE. Fans on Twitter erupted with excitement, speculating that Punk may have already inked a deal with the Stamford-based promotion.

It will be interesting to see whether all these teases will come to fruition.

Seth Rollins doesn't want to see CM Punk in WWE

Seth Rollins minced no words in expressing his disdain for CM Punk's potential comeback. He rejected the idea of The Second City Saint returning to the Stamford-based promotion. However, several references have been made during Rollins' feud with Shinsuke Nakamura about Punk.

During an interview earlier this year, The Visionary shared his thoughts on a potential CM Punk comeback and referred to him as a 'cancer.'

"Stay away. Stay away, you cancer. Get away from me forever... I don't like Phil [Punk]. He is a j*rk. Oh did we just figure that out, did we just figure that out? Everybody in the room is like, 'Oh no, dude! Did he just say that?' Yeah, no, he is a j*rk, come on. We figured it out over there, we knew it over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else. Bye bye, Bye bye. See you later," Rollins said.

If Punk does return to the Stamford-based promotion, fans can finally see Rollins facing off against the former AEW World Champion.

This would mark the first time he has been present in WWE since his last appearance at the 2014 Royal Rumble, where Kane eliminated him.

Do you want to see Rollins vs. Punk at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.