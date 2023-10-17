Did WWE spoil the return of CM Punk from their recent actions? Exploring the truth

The buzz surrounding CM Punk's potential WWE return continues among fans, fueled by hints and teases from the Stamford-based promotion. Despite reports claiming that Punk's return has been declined, the wrestling world is still eagerly anticipating the comeback of the 'Best in the World.'

Recent actions on social media have further fueled these beliefs, leading fans to believe that The Straight Edge Superstar's return is on the horizon.

The fan belief gained traction recently due to a comment from the USA Network's official Instagram account on one of WWE's Instagram reels. The clip was from last week's edition of the WWE RAW and featured Shinsuke Nakamura delivering the GTS to Ricochet on the entrance ramp.

Expand Tweet

Upon scrolling through the comments section of the clip, the official USA Network account commented using Punk's popular catchphrase, "Best in the World." This led fans to believe CM Punk's WWE return is almost confirmed.

However, it's possible that the company is simply trolling fans with their theories about Punk, as WWE has done on various occasions in the past.

Additionally, this also could be an intentional move by the company to generate more buzz around the speculations of Punk's return. It will be intriguing to see how things unfold in the near future and whether The Second City Saint will indeed make his comeback to the Stamford-based promotion.

CM Punk's possible return location if he returns

If the long-awaited dream scenario for fans does come to fruition and CM Punk finally makes his anticipated comeback in the Stamford-based promotion, Survivor Series 2023 could be the ideal location.

This speculation is primarily due to the event's location, as this year's Survivor Series Premium Live Event is scheduled to take place in Chicago, the hometown of the former WWE star.

Furthermore, Survivor Series 2023 recently sold out amidst the ongoing speculations about Punk's potential return on that particular show. A comeback in front of the passionate Chicago crowd could serve as the perfect setting for CM Punk's unexpected return to WWE.

Expand Tweet

It will be intriguing to observe how the company strategically drops more hints and teases regarding Punk's return. As we are heading towards Crown Jewel 2023, which will mark the final show before the Survivor Series, the company surely tries to build more anticipation for Punk.

Additionally, if he does make a return, it remains to be seen who his first feud will be against as the 'Best in the World' makes his comeback.