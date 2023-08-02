After Cody Rhodes, another wrestler says it's time to finish his story

It seems that everyone is getting to 'finish their story' nowadays, except Cody Rhodes, who is still battling to get a shot at Roman Reigns to become the top guy in WWE. However, another wrestler is aiming to finish their story before Cody.

That star is Zak Zodiac, the real-life brother of AEW star Saraya, who has been on a roll in recent months, winning four different heavyweight championships on the British independent scene.

But Zodiac isn't done there as he took to Twitter earlier today to show off his physique and vow to the entire world that he will 'finish his story.'

"All-around hybrid wrestler with 20+ years experience and now in the shape of my life. The cream always rises. It's time to finish my story." tweeted @TheZakZodiac.

Zodiac has made it clear that he wants to be a part of AEW All In at Wembley Stadium on August 27th, even hoping for a match against former World Champion Jon Moxley.

Why did Cody Rhodes leave AEW?

It's been nearly 18 months at the time of writing since Cody Rhodes shocked the world by saying that he was leaving AEW. Rhodes had been working without a contract for the first few weeks of 2022, and when he thought the time was right, he decided to call it quits on his All Elite Wrestling career and move back to WWE.

But what possessed him to leave? For the first time in a long time, Rhodes opened up about leaving AEW in the recent Peacock documentary, "American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes."

Rhodes admitted that it was a personal issue that led to his AEW exit but chose not to disclose any further details as he didn't feel like he needed to explain himself. However, he did say that his exit wasn't triggered by money or issues with other talent being brought into the company at that time.

